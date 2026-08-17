Nigeria: 'Babangida Impacted Nigeria Distinctly' - Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Leader At 85

17 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), on his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu described General Babangida, popularly known as IBB, as an elder statesman and an outstanding leader whose remarkable military career culminated in his leadership of the nation following the 1985 coup.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said: "Like him or not, former President Babangida impacted Nigeria in ways no other leader has. His eight-year reign left enduring marks on our political, economic, and geographic landscape.

"He expanded the nation's economy, established lasting infrastructure, and created several agencies and institutions that continue to serve the national interest. But for his foresight, wisdom, and sense of equity and fairness, many states in the federation might not exist today."

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He noted that General Babangida's name and legacy would remain indelible in Nigeria's history because of his many contributions to national development.

"Even in retirement, living a quiet life at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State, General Babangida continues to offer valuable counsel and guidance to the nation. His advice and wise counsel remain an inspiration to younger generations," the President said.

"I wish you continued grace, good health, and renewed strength. May Almighty Allah keep you with us for many more years to come," the President added.

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