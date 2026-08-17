Africa: From Capital to Prosperity

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Africa has no shortage of industrial ambition. What it lacks is the financial machinery to turn ambition into factories.

For decades, Africa’s economic predicament has been described through the things it appears to lack: infrastructure, industrial capacity, skills, technology, foreign investment.

There is another way of looking at the problem.

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Africa does not suffer from a shortage of plans to industrialise. Nor does it lack entrepreneurs willing to build, governments eager to attract factories or consumers ready to buy what they produce. What it lacks, in many places, is something less visible but more fundamental: a financial system capable of financing transformation on the scale, at the cost and over the period that industrialisation requires.

A factory is expensive before it is productive. A railway absorbs capital for years before it carries enough freight to justify its construction. A power plant must be financed before the machines it supplies can begin producing anything at all. Ports, cold-storage facilities, textile mills and processing plants share the same inconvenient characteristic: they demand large sums of money today in exchange for returns that may arrive only much later.

That makes industrialisation, at its core, a question of finance.

And it helps explain one of the enduring contradictions of the African economy.

The continent exports cotton, cocoa, minerals and other commodities to the rest of the world, often with comparatively little processing. It then imports many of the higher-value products made from them. The familiar explanation is that Africa needs to move up global value chains. That is true. But moving up a value chain is not merely a matter of policy intent. It requires somebody to finance the climb.

Turning cotton into garments means more than growing additional cotton. It means financing spinning mills, weaving facilities, machinery, electricity, roads, logistics, skills and working capital. The same principle applies to cocoa, copper, lithium, agricultural produce and almost every other commodity for which African governments speak of “local beneficiation”.

Value addition has a balance sheet.

And in much of Africa, that balance sheet remains the missing part of the industrial strategy.

The price of time

This is why debates about the availability of capital can be misleading. The relevant question is not simply whether money exists. It is whether money exists in the right form.

Industrial economies require layers of capital: entrepreneurs willing to take risks; commercial banks able to finance companies; development institutions prepared to absorb longer-term uncertainty; institutional investors capable of deploying pension and insurance assets; and capital markets deep enough to connect domestic projects with global savings.

When those layers are thin, expensive or disconnected from one another, apparently viable industrial projects become uneconomic.

A loan that must be repaid too quickly can be almost as useless to an industrial project as no loan at all. Capital priced for short-term commercial risk cannot easily finance infrastructure whose returns accrue over decades. And money that sits in pension funds or banking systems does little for industrialisation if there is no credible mechanism for converting those savings into factories, logistics networks and energy systems.

Africa’s problem, then, may be less a shortage of capital than a shortage of architecture.

This distinction matters because it changes the policy question. Instead of asking only, “How do we attract more investment?”, governments and financial institutions must also ask: What kind of financial system would make productive investment possible?

The answer is beginning to emerge in a series of experiments across the continent.

When finance follows production

Afreximbank offers one of the more instructive examples.

The institution has expanded beyond conventional trade finance into a combination of project finance, guarantees, export development, industrial infrastructure and market access. Its significance lies less in any one transaction than in the model behind them: finance organised around the creation of productive capacity rather than around isolated deals.

In 2024, according to the figures cited in this paper, Afreximbank facilitated more than 50 transactions supporting approximately $1.6bn in manufactured exports. Elsewhere, it has backed industrial parks, special economic zones, agro-processing projects and trade-enabling infrastructure.

The attraction of this approach is straightforward. A factory rarely succeeds in isolation.

It needs reliable power. It needs a road or railway to move inputs and finished goods. It needs telecommunications, customs infrastructure, suppliers, warehousing and access to markets. Finance the factory while neglecting the ecosystem around it and the factory may simply become an expensive building filled with idle machinery.

That insight has helped push development finance away from stand-alone projects towards industrial ecosystems.

Afreximbank’s partnership with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms is an example. In 2025, the bank signed a $450mn facility, part of a broader $800mn financing structure, to support industrial parks and special economic zones across several countries.

Industrial parks alter the economics of manufacturing because companies do not have to recreate the same infrastructure individually. Power, water, logistics and other services can be shared. Suppliers gather around producers. Training becomes easier to organise. Transport networks serve clusters rather than individual firms.

What appears on a map as an industrial zone is therefore also a piece of financial infrastructure.

It reduces the number of risks an individual investor must finance.

The cotton test

Few commodities illustrate the problem more clearly than cotton.

Africa produces substantial quantities of it. Yet much of the value created after the cotton leaves the farm — spinning, weaving, dyeing, garment production, branding and retail — is captured elsewhere.

The industrial-development question is therefore not simply how to increase the cotton harvest. It is how to retain more of the economic activity that follows it.

The Africa Textile Renaissance Plan, developed by Afreximbank, ARISE IIP and the textile-machinery group Rieter, aims for 500,000 tonnes of cotton-processing capacity backed by a financing framework of $5bn.

Those numbers are ambitious. But the more important point is what they reveal about the nature of the challenge.

A textile industry cannot be summoned into existence by decree. Cotton must be processed. Machinery must be purchased. Electricity must be dependable. Factories must be built. Workers must be trained. Goods must reach ports and markets competitively.

Every link requires capital.

And every missing link can render the investment before it uneconomic.

This is the difference between exporting a commodity and building an industry.

Beyond financial inclusion

Africa has rightly celebrated the extraordinary expansion of financial inclusion over the past two decades. Mobile money and digital financial services have brought millions of people into formal or semi-formal financial systems.

But an economy can become very good at moving money without becoming equally good at financing production.

That distinction deserves far more attention.

The next frontier should be what might be called productive financial inclusion: not merely giving individuals and businesses the ability to transact, but giving productive enterprises the ability to invest.

Can a manufacturer borrow for ten or fifteen years rather than two or three?

Can pension assets finance infrastructure without exposing savers to reckless risk?

Can a promising industrial project obtain the money required for feasibility work before construction finance becomes available?

Can domestic savings be connected with domestic productive opportunities?

These questions may sound technical. Their consequences are anything but.

They determine whether a business hires 20 people or 2,000; whether a country exports cocoa beans or chocolate; whether copper leaves as ore or as part of a manufactured product; whether the continent’s rapidly growing workforce finds productive employment or joins an ever larger informal economy.

The paradox of African capital

There is another uncomfortable contradiction.

African countries possess substantial pools of domestic savings through pension funds, insurance companies and banking systems. At the same time, governments struggle to finance roads, power systems, housing and industry.

The coexistence of savings and unmet investment needs suggests that the constraint is not simply accumulation. It is intermediation.

Money has to be transformed into investible capital.

That requires instruments capable of sharing risk, projects prepared to standards investors can finance, institutions able to extend maturities and markets liquid enough to give investors confidence that they will not be trapped indefinitely in an asset.

The Liquidity and Sustainability Facility illustrates another piece of this financial puzzle. By seeking to improve liquidity in African sovereign debt and lower the frictions facing investors, it addresses the plumbing of capital markets rather than any single industrial project. Its iBoxx LSF USD African Sovereigns Index, subsequently used for an African government-bond exchange-traded fund, points towards the same lesson: the design of markets affects who invests, how much they invest and at what price.

Financial architecture can sound abstract. Borrowing costs are not.

A few percentage points can determine whether a railway is viable, whether a power project reaches financial close or whether a manufacturer locates a plant in Africa rather than elsewhere.

Before the factory comes the spreadsheet

Even abundant long-term capital would not solve everything.

Investors cannot finance projects that have not been adequately prepared.

Some of Africa’s most frequently discussed infrastructure and industrial ventures are not suffering from an absence of investor interest so much as an absence of bankability. Feasibility studies are incomplete. Revenue assumptions are uncertain. Legal frameworks are unresolved. Risks have not been allocated clearly enough for a lender to price them.

This is why project preparation may be one of the least glamorous but most important pieces of Africa’s industrial financing system.

Before capital can build a factory, somebody must produce a credible answer to a basic question: will the factory work economically?

Development institutions that finance feasibility studies, legal structuring, environmental assessments and financial models are therefore doing something more significant than preparing paperwork. They are creating investible assets out of ideas.

That is a prerequisite for scale.

Factories, not financial products

There is a danger in all discussions of development finance: the instruments can become the story.

They should not.

The success of Africa’s financial architecture should ultimately be measured outside the financial system.

How many factories opened?

How much additional electricity became available?

How much more of the continent’s agricultural and mineral output was processed locally?

Did exports become more sophisticated?

Did industrial jobs increase?

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Did incomes rise?

Finance matters because of what it makes possible.

A well-designed guarantee that produces no investment is still a failure. A sophisticated bond market that remains disconnected from the productive economy is of limited developmental value. An industrial zone without competitive businesses is merely real estate.

The objective is not more finance for its own sake.

It is more production.

From transactions to transformation

That brings the debate back to where it began.

The world is not short of capital. Global pension funds, asset managers, sovereign funds, insurers and private investors oversee sums that dwarf Africa’s annual infrastructure-financing requirements.

Africa, meanwhile, is not short of opportunity. It has a young population, growing cities, large consumer markets, vast agricultural potential, significant mineral resources and an urgent need for infrastructure.

Yet capital and opportunity do not meet automatically.

Between them stands a complicated structure of risk, currency, regulation, project preparation, market depth, political credibility and investment horizon.

That structure is the real battleground of African industrialisation.

Afreximbank’s experience suggests what becomes possible when some of those obstacles are addressed together. Trade finance can be connected to manufacturing. Infrastructure can be connected to industrial parks. Guarantees can reduce risks that private lenders are unwilling to bear alone. Export finance can help factories find markets beyond their borders.

But one institution cannot finance the industrialisation of 54 countries.

Nor should it.

The larger task is to create a financial ecosystem in which commercial banks, development institutions, governments, domestic investors and global capital markets perform complementary roles — and in which African savings become more closely connected to African production.

For years, the continent’s industrial debate has concentrated on what Africa should make.

The more consequential question may be how Africa will finance making it.

Because the path to prosperity does not begin when a container of finished goods leaves an African port.

It begins much earlier — when somebody is prepared to finance the factory.

Capital must become productive capacity.

Productive capacity must create jobs.

And jobs must generate the incomes, demand and reinvestment on which prosperous economies are built.

Africa already knows where it wants to go.

The unfinished task is building the financial engine capable of taking it there.