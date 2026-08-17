Zambia Election - Tanzania Denies Meddling

Dar es Salaam — THE government has clarified its position following remarks by Zambian presidential candidate Mr Brian Mundubile, regarding Tanzania's role during Zambia's General Election held last Thursday.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports and Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa, Tanzania said it has taken note of the concerns raised and, through its High Commission in Zambia, has formally sought clarification from the Zambian authorities.

"The government of Tanzania has noted the statements made by the NRPUP (National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity) presidential candidate, Mr Brian Mundubile, regarding the country's general elections held on August 13, 2026," the statement said.

According to the statement, the government reassured Tanzanians and the international community that it remains committed to the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

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Mr Msigwa explained that Tanzania, like other member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), participated in the regional election observation mission in Zambia in line with established guidelines.

He stressed that the role of Tanzanian representatives was strictly limited to observing the electoral process in accordance with SADC principles.

"The observers participated under SADC frameworks, which emphasise neutrality and respect for the host nation's processes," he said.

The government further noted that the presence of Tanzanian observers formed part of routine regional cooperation among SADC member states aimed at promoting transparency and credibility in electoral processes.

The clarification follows comments circulated on social media in which Mr Mundubile raised concerns about alleged external influence in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, vote counting in Zambia has continued under enhanced security measures after the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) temporarily suspended the process following reports of isolated incidents affecting electoral operations.

The ECZ has urged all candidates and stakeholders to exercise patience and allow the commission to announce official results in accordance with the law.

Mr Mundubile, one of the opposition candidates, had earlier expressed confidence in his performance ahead of the official declaration of results.

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Tanzania reiterated its commitment to maintaining cordial relations with Zambia and supporting regional cooperation efforts under SADC frameworks.