Congo-Kinshasa: Health Agencies Fighting Ebola in DR Congo Battle to Win Community Trust

MSF hospital in Lankien, Jonglei state, South Sudan, was hit in an airstrike by the government of South Sudan forces.

Geneva — Agencies fighting the escalating Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) constantly battle to win the trust of local communities, say international groups in the field calling for the protection of health workers.

Three months after the Ebola outbreak was declared in eastern DRC, the virus is still spreading with rising cases, and a mounting death toll, says the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The virus was first detected in Mongbwalu health zone in Ituri Province, and the outbreak has now spread to 53 health zones across Ituri, North Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo provinces.

It is now the largest Ebola outbreak recorded in the DR Congo, Africa’s second biggest country.

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It is the second-largest Ebola outbreak globally, according to the Geneva-based IFRC.

“Building community trust is absolutely key to an effective Ebola response,” said Bruno Michon, Operations Manager for the IFRC’S DRC Ebola response.

“Without community buy-in, all the other components of the response, such as Safe and Dignified Burials, will suffer, making the outbreak harder to contain.”

Meanwhile, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has written to DR Congo health minister Roger Kamba demanding immediate action to pay and protect nurses and health workers in responding to the Ebola outbreak.

Health workers unpaid

ICN said in a statement that nurses and health workers on the frontline report having gone unpaid for two to three months, "while facing extreme pressures and serious risks to their lives".

The council said that delays in administrative and verification processes cannot justify withholding pay from the workforce the country depends upon to bring the outbreak under control.

ICN chief executive officer Howard Catton said, “You cannot fight Ebola if you don’t pay the people fighting it.

“Nurses are risking their lives to protect their communities, often at great personal risk, yet months into this crisis many are still waiting to be paid.”

Catton said urgent political leadership and direct intervention is needed.

“Our calls are clear: Pay health workers what they are owed, guarantee they will be paid regularly from now on, and give them the protection they need to do their jobs,” said Catton.

The preceding day, the World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed to journalists in Geneva that the outbreak is the second-biggest Ebola epidemic on record.

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“It is moving faster than any previous Ebola outbreak,” said Tedros.

“At its current pace, it is on track to eclipse the West African Ebola outbreak of 2014 to 2016.”

Tedros said that officially, 4,449 confirmed cases have been reported, with 2,061 deaths across five provinces and 53 health zones.

“Most concerningly, we see a high proportion of deaths in communities instead of treatment units, outside of known contact lists,” said the WHO head.

“That tells us there are chains of transmission we don’t know about, and until we know about – and break – every chain of transmission, we will not stop the outbreak.”