South Africa: Sanral Warns Eastern Cape of R61 Blasting Between Baziya and All Saints

17 August 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) says blasting activities on the R61 between Baziya and All Saints will result in a temporary road closure in the Eastern Cape.

The blasting will take place on the R61 Section 6, about 100 metres off the R61 on the left-hand side at Borrow Pit 1, between km 73.5 and km 76.

The blasting is scheduled between 13:00 and 15:00 on Monday, 24 August 2026, and Monday, 7 September 2026.

"To ensure the safety of road users and allow adequate time for blasting and clean-up operations, the road will be temporarily closed for approximately one hour. Please note that there are no suitable alternative routes within this section," SANRAL said on Monday.

Alternative routes, including the N2, will result in significantly longer travel times than the anticipated waiting period during the temporary closure.

"Motorists are asked to plan their trips accordingly and exercise caution when using the road. SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused," SANRAL Eastern Cape Provincial Head Mbulelo Peterson said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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