South Africa: Fine and Warm to Cool Conditions to Dominate SA

17 August 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate most parts of the country this week, resulting in fine and warm to cool conditions.

"However, a surface low is expected to develop over the western interior on Wednesday and Friday. Cold fronts are expected to pass south of the country, with isolated showers possible along the east and south coasts," the weather service said.

Monday's forecast indicates fine and warm to cool conditions across the country, becoming partly cloudy over the south-western parts, with isolated showers possible along the west coast of the Western Cape.

"Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the country on Tuesday, with isolated showers possible along the south-western coast of the Western Cape and the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal in the evening," SAWS said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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