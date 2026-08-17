Ethiopia: Beyond National Dialogue - Political Architecture for Democratic Transition in Ethiopia

analysis

Addis Abeba — On 15 July 2026, Ethiopia's long-awaited National Dialogue Conference officially commenced in Addis Abeba. The Conference has again placed Ethiopia's constitutional future at the centre of public attention. This essay does not debate the wisdom of initiating a national dialogue now, nor the legitimacy of the commission entrusted with conducting it -- those questions are already the subject of extensive public debate. Instead, it asks a broader and more enduring constitutional question: how do multinational states successfully transition from political conflict to legitimate democratic governance?

That question reaches far beyond Ethiopia. It is a challenge shared by multinational states everywhere: how to transform deep political conflict into a constitutional order that commands legitimacy, endures over time, and earns the voluntary confidence of its constituent peoples.

Across Ethiopia's political spectrum there is remarkable agreement on many broad aspirations: peace, democratic governance, justice, reconciliation, and economic development. Political transitions rarely fail because societies choose the wrong destination. More often, they fail because they pursue shared aspirations in the wrong sequence. Democratic transition is a process involving multiple elections, conferences, commissions, and amendments. It is an architecture built patiently, each stage creating the legitimacy required for the next.

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Foreign policy newsDiscover moreCampaigns & ElectionsGeographic ReferenceAddis Ababa guide This sequence is neither rigid nor mechanical; phases inevitably overlap. But overlap should never be confused with disorder. Durable transitions require a governing logic: coercion must give way to free political consent; legitimate representation must precede binding negotiations; institutions must earn public confidence before constitutional arrangements can command lasting loyalty.

The governing sequence starts with a political opening and the end of hostilities. This makes way for national negotiations based on legitimate representation. From there, national reconciliation and negotiated transitional arrangements can take root, laying the foundation for democratic state-building, voluntary civic cohesion, a permanent constitutional settlement, and ultimately, shared prosperity. Each stage reinforces the next; any shortcut undermines the structural integrity of the whole.

Historical Sequence Inversion: Why Ethiopia's transitions repeatedly stall

Despite dramatic regime changes in 1974, 1991, and 2018, each transition exhibited the same structural weakness: successive coalitions consolidated authority, built institutions, organized elections, or claim to pursue accelerated development before securing a broadly accepted political settlement among the country's constituent nations. This is historical sequence inversion -- building the state before establishing the political legitimacy a democratic state ultimately depends on. It is not merely an Ethiopian phenomenon; it is a recurring constitutional error wherever states pursue institutional legitimacy before political legitimacy.

Ethiopia travel guide The pattern has unfolded in three recurring stages:

Business news insights Discover moreForeign policy newsBusiness news insightsMedia freedom advocacySocial affairs analysisEthiopian political analysispoliticsPolitical science coursesDemographicsBreaking news alertsNational dialogue resources The first is Premature Authority Consolidation. A new coalition assumes power and immediately seeks to consolidate authority through existing state structures. Because the underlying political settlement remains contested, these institutions struggle to command confidence beyond those already integrated into the governing order.

The second is Co-opted Dialogue. Dialogue becomes less a genuine negotiation among equals and more an instrument through which the new centre seeks recognition for arrangements that have already been largely determined.

Foreign policy news The third is Renewed Confrontation. Excluded forces challenge the legitimacy of the institutions and rules in place. As trust deteriorates, disagreements escalate into confrontation, confrontation returns to coercion, and the transition stalls until the cycle begins again under new leadership.

Political legitimacy cannot be manufactured by institutions that themselves lack broadly accepted legitimacy."

Breaking this pattern requires a fundamental principle: political legitimacy cannot be manufactured by institutions that themselves lack broadly accepted legitimacy. State-building alone cannot generate political consent. Even where economic growth occurs, its benefit may be unevenly distributed or perceived as politically selective. Economic performance alone usually does not resolve fundamental constitutional disputes. Administrative efficiency can improve governance, yet legitimacy still depends on whether citizens accept the political order. Until Ethiopia reverses this sequence, successive transitions will likely reproduce different versions of the same impasse.

Anatomy of state-appointed dialogues

State-appointed national dialogue commissions generally derive their authority from existing constitutional or statutory arrangements. National dialogue can help societies identify grievances, build confidence, and prepare the ground for constitutional negotiation--yet dialogue itself possesses no inherent democratic quality. Its legitimacy depends less on the existence of a commission than on the political architecture surrounding it. In Ethiopia, statutory commissions are typically constituted, financed, and administered within the institutional framework of the existing state. Administrative legality should not be confused with political legitimacy: when a dialogue body is created by one participant in a broader conflict, questions about its structural independence naturally arise--and deserve institutional answers, not dismissal as rhetoric.

For a national dialogue to command broad confidence, three conditions are vital. First, multi-stakeholder selection ensures that commissioners are chosen through a process that inspires confidence across the entire political spectrum, as credibility flows from perceived neutrality rather than legal appointment alone. Second, operational and financial autonomy, transparent funding, and procedural independence act as essential safeguards against the perception that dialogue merely extends executive authority under another guise. Third, participant-driven agendas guarantee that foundational constitutional questions are not predetermined by the convening authority, leaving the negotiating parties to decide what requires resolution.

Business news insights Ultimately, the true measure of a dialogue lies not in the number of meetings held or agenda items collected, but in whether the actors whose consent is indispensable to peace view it as independent, representative, and capable of producing genuine constitutional outcomes. Only then does dialogue become the foundation of a democratic transition rather than a mere consultative exercise.

Phase I: Opening the political horizon

Every credible transition begins by widening the political horizon. Dialogue cannot be national when participation is restricted, nor deliberation free when citizens fear imprisonment, censorship, or violence for disagreement. Opening political space means more than letting approved organisations operate within defined boundaries -- it requires enforceable guarantees for association, assembly, independent media, academic inquiry, and lawful political competition. Political prisoners held for peaceful activity need transparent confidence-building measures; exiled actors need credible avenues for participation; civil society and journalists must be able to scrutinize government and opposition alike.

These are not concessions granted by power -- they are the institutional infrastructure meaningful dialogue depends on. The immediate objective is not consensus but transformation: converting suppressed conflict into peaceful competition, so societies can distinguish genuine constituencies from self-appointed spokespersons, and democratic disagreement from armed confrontation.

Phase II: Silencing the guns

Experiences from Colombia demonstrate that negotiated settlements are more likely to succeed when armed conflict is formally de-escalated before constitutional bargaining begins.

No transition can succeed while political violence remains a legitimate instrument of competition. Few societies that negotiated while armed conflict continued produced durable settlements -- violence distorts incentives and pushes every actor to negotiate from fear rather than confidence. Silencing the guns is not simply ending military confrontation; it is the gradual transformation of armed conflict into constitutional politics. A ceasefire may reduce violence without reducing hostility; military defeat may end fighting without resolving the underlying political questions. Neither alone is sufficient.

This requires reciprocal commitments: governments must show that peaceful participation offers genuine alternatives to armed resistance; armed organizations must show that political competition can replace confrontation; citizens must regain confidence that disputes over identity, power, and constitutional design will be resolved through law. Silencing the guns doesn't complete the transition -- it opens the space within which negotiation, reconciliation, and legitimate institutions can emerge.

Business news insights Phase III: National negotiations based on legitimate representation

Once political space has opened and violence has receded, a society confronts one of transition's most consequential questions: who has the legitimacy to negotiate the future constitutional order? Negotiations rarely fail for lack of intelligence or goodwill -- they fail because participants aren't widely recognised as legitimate representatives of the constituencies whose consent is required. Representation cannot simply be appointed or assumed; it must emerge through processes that let communities and citizens determine who speaks for them. This matters most in multinational states, where legitimacy cannot be manufactured through administrative selection alone.

Three things follow:

1. Criteria for Organic Representation -- not every organisation claiming representation deserves a seat; criteria should be transparent and reflect demonstrable constituencies, civic credibility, and sustained peaceful engagement.

2. Unconstrained Agenda -- No foundational constitutional question should be excluded from negotiation by the convening authority. The negotiating parties themselves must determine which constitutional issues require settlement. Genuine dialogue cannot exist where the most consequential questions have already been removed from discussion.

3. Enforceability and Agreement Among Equals -- negotiation differs fundamentally from consultation. Consultation seeks opinions; negotiation seeks agreement among political equals with real authority to commit their constituencies.

Constitutional legitimacy ultimately rests not on the signatures attached to agreements but on the confidence citizens place in those who signed them.

Phase IV: National reconciliation (vertical and horizontal)

Political agreements alone rarely heal societies emerging from prolonged conflict; they don't automatically repair the emotional and historical wounds of decades of violence and mutual suspicion. Reconciliation is a distinct phase, not a symbolic gesture -- its aim is not historical amnesia or forced reconciliation before justice, but the civic conditions under which former adversaries can share institutions without remaining permanent enemies. It demands intellectual honesty from every side: governments must acknowledge abuses of state power, armed movements must confront their own violations, and civic and religious institutions must examine their contributions to polarization rather than assigning blame exclusively elsewhere.

Reconciliation has two structural dimensions. Vertical reconciliation (state and society) involves truth-telling, atrocity audits, restorative justice, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence. Horizontal reconciliation (community to community) focuses on localised peace pacts, shared resource management, and de-escalating elite-driven ethnic incitement. Truth-telling matters because societies cannot permanently reconcile around competing myths about their own history -- even without full historical agreement, societies can establish shared commitments to factual accountability and equal human dignity. Justice pursued without reconciliation may perpetuate conflict; reconciliation pursued without justice may institutionalise impunity. Reconciliation doesn't ask citizens to forget the past -- it asks whether they have enough confidence in a shared future to keep the past from permanently governing it.

Phase V: Negotiated transitional arrangements

Once broad agreement has emerged, societies must translate negotiated principles into functioning institutions -- a bridge between political agreement and constitutional permanence, not the permanent order itself. Its purpose is to avoid requiring blind trust in institutions that haven't yet earned public confidence. Rivals recently emerged from conflict rarely trust each other enough to operate immediately under permanent arrangements, so transitional institutions perform an essential confidence-building function: implementing agreements and ceasefires, preparing constitutional reforms, restructuring key institutions, guaranteeing freedoms, overseeing security-sector neutrality, and establishing impartial electoral frameworks.

Business news insights Their duration should remain limited and clearly defined. Successful transitions resist two temptations: establishing permanent institutions before confidence exists or letting transitional arrangements become indefinitely prolonged exceptional governance. A well-designed transition exists precisely so it can eventually become unnecessary.

Phase VI: Democratic state-building

The state's legitimacy should increasingly rest not on its monopoly over coercion but on its capacity to administer justice impartially, protect freedoms, and maintain confidence across political and national divisions. Security institutions matter enormously here: armed forces, police, and intelligence services must evolve from serving particular governments into serving the constitutional order itself -- loyal to democratic legality rather than changing administrations. The judiciary must become visibly independent, since citizens are far more likely to abandon violence when legal institutions offer real remedies for grievances.

Shortcuts rarely make the journey shorter."

Constitutions should never be designed around the immediate interests of current leaders -- they must protect citizens from future abuses of power. The goal is a state whose authority is accepted because its powers are constitutionally restrained, its laws applied impartially, and its protections available equally to all.

Phase VII: Voluntary civic cohesion

One of the greatest misunderstandings in multinational states is that unity can be produced by decree or centralised authority. History suggests the opposite: civic cohesion rarely precedes institutional legitimacy as one of its consequences. Citizens develop loyalty to a shared political community not because they're instructed to, but because they experience it as fair and protective of their equal dignity. Confusing state-building with nation-building is dangerous: the state is a legal and institutional order; nations are historical communities of identity, language, and self-determination. Imposing a singular identity before resolving questions of political equality tends to produce resistance, not cohesion -- communities asked to subordinate their identity before receiving equal recognition often read that as a demand for assimilation.

Democratic cohesion follows a different path -- voluntary constitutional patriotism. When governments derive authority through consent, courts act impartially, elections are credible, and minority rights are protected, trust gradually expands beyond immediate communities, and shared citizenship becomes compatible with multiple identities rather than dependent on their disappearance. Unity built on confidence endures; unity demanded before confidence exists rarely does.

Phase VIII: Permanent constitutional settlement

Only after the preceding stages have substantially matured is a society prepared for its permanent constitutional order. Constitutions are often expected to create consensus; in reality, durable constitutions more often codify consensus already substantially achieved through negotiation and public confidence. Attempted too early, constitutional drafting becomes a battleground rather than a shared framework. A permanent settlement should be the culmination -- not the beginning -- of transition, with legitimacy drawn as much from the process that produced it as from its legal content.

Three pillars anchor a durable settlement: self-determination and rights safeguarded against unilateral overreach; shared sovereignty, with federal and regional power clearly allocated; and legitimate ratification, achieved through broad, multi-nation consensus rather than narrow majorities.

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A related danger is the premature pursuit of electoral legitimacy. Elections held before an agreed constitutional framework exists often become winner-take-all contests for state power rather than mechanisms for administering an already legitimate constitutional order. Elections do not create constitutional rules; they operate within them. Durable democratic elections therefore belong at the culmination of constitutional transition rather than its beginning.

No constitution eliminates political disagreement, and democracy doesn't require unanimity -- it requires broad confidence that disagreement can remain peaceful and lawful. A constitutional order's strength lies not in silencing differences but in managing them without returning to violence.

Business news insights Phase IX: Shared prosperity as the fruit of democratic legitimacy

Economic development is often presented as the foundation of political stability, but the relationship more often runs the other way: sustained prosperity flourishes where democratic legitimacy and institutional confidence already exist. Investment depends on confidence, entrepreneurship on legal certainty, and innovation on freedom. Growth achieved without political legitimacy may produce impressive statistics briefly, but where constitutional disputes remain unresolved, development becomes politically contested or socially fragile -- top-down projects imposed without local consent often become drivers of displacement and conflict. Ongoing political conflict and unresolved federal questions cripple investment, strain public finances through military spending, and disrupt supply chains.

Institutional legitimacy offers something economic policy alone cannot: confidence in the rules governing political and economic life. That confidence lowers risk, encourages investment, and lets prosperity become broadly shared rather than narrowly concentrated. Shared prosperity is not just the final objective of transition -- it is one of its strongest safeguards, since citizens who see democratic institutions improving their lives have an added reason to preserve them peacefully.

Conclusion: The sequence matters

Political transitions are often discussed as isolated events -- a dialogue, an election, a peace agreement. History tells a different story: successful transitions are defined not by any single event but by the relationship between events.

Political opening creates space for peaceful participation. Peace allows legitimate representation to emerge. Representation makes real negotiation possible. Negotiation lays the foundation for reconciliation. Reconciliation strengthens democratic state-building. Legitimate institutions generate voluntary civic cohesion. That cohesion sustains a permanent constitutional settlement. And only upon these foundations does shared prosperity become durable and legitimate.

Reversing this sequence -- building permanent institutions before legitimacy exists, or demanding unity before confidence is earned -- risks reproducing the very instability transition seeks to overcome. This essay has not argued for or against any government, commission, or constitutional proposal. It has argued something more fundamental: that democratic transition has an internal architecture, and its strength depends less on the beauty of its individual components than on the order in which they are assembled.

Multinational states are not condemned to perpetual instability, nor are transitions guaranteed by goodwill alone. Their success depends on whether leaders, institutions, and citizens have the patience to build legitimacy one stage at a time, resisting the temptation to skip difficult foundations for immediate outcomes. Shortcuts rarely shorten the journey. If Ethiopia -- and other multinational states facing similar challenges -- can learn this lesson, democratic transition need not remain a repeatedly postponed aspiration. It can become a durable constitutional achievement. AS

Editor's Note: Dereje Jada Hawaz, PhD, is an electrical engineer and independent writer. He can be reached at derejehawaz@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This article does not seek to assess the legitimacy of the ongoing National Dialogue process. That debate is already a prominent feature of Ethiopia's political discourse. The author's focus lies elsewhere: on the broader constitutional principles that determine whether any national dialogue--regardless of who convenes it or when--can contribute to a legitimate and sustainable democratic transition.