Somalia: Laftagareen Forces Claim Control of Baidoa After Heavy Fighting

Baidoa, Somalia — Forces loyal to former South West State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen on Monday claimed they had taken control of parts of Baidoa following heavy fighting with forces aligned with the South West State administration.

Residents, speaking to Radio Shabelle, said that heavy weapons and gunfire could be heard in several parts of the city, including the Towfiiq neighbourhood.

The fighting began in the early hours of Monday as Laftagareen-aligned forces launched an assault on positions held by rival forces in the South West capital.

In Addition, the Residents said clashes were particularly intense in Towfiiq, with civilians remaining indoors amid fears that the violence could spread to other parts of the city.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The clashes are the latest escalation in a political dispute that has divided South West State since Laftagareen was removed from office in March.

He later rejected the federal government-backed transition and continued to claim political authority, while mobilising forces outside Baidoa and vowing to regain control of the city.

The latest developments have raised fears of a wider confrontation in Baidoa, a strategically important city and the administrative capital of South West State.

The number of casualties and the extent of territorial changes remained unclear, while rival sides issued conflicting claims over control of the city.