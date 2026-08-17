South Africa: Prima Facie Puts SA's Sexual Violence Crisis and Broken Legal System On Stage

Suzie Miller's one-woman play about the terrible complicity between a defective legal system and the scourge of sexual violence is both hugely entertaining and deeply affecting.

For a play so incredibly wordy, Prima Facie is ultimately not theatre you need to follow intellectually. Instead, it is drama you feel, its message a punch to the gut, its argument so thoroughly down to the simple logic of what it means to be human that the weight of it lands in your heart, fills you with a kind of emotional "Aha!" long before any need to unpick its meaning or intellectualise its discourse.

In the days leading up to Women's Day, a South Africanised version of this powerful Australian play landed at the Baxter in Cape Town and hit like a megaton bomb.

Such is the urgency of what it has to say about the legal conditions that, instead of protecting women, ultimately cause sexual violence to fester.

It also provides a shocking account of the myriad ways in which our so-called justice system subjects female victims of sexual assault to successive rounds of institutionalised abuse. It's not only about a deficient legal system, though, but also about a society that demonises women who dare speak up about the violence they suffer at the hands of men.

Prima Facie has, since its debut in Sydney in 2019,...