Africa's Ancient Grains Find New Favour With Gluten-Free Foodies

17 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bonface Orucho

Drought-resistant and locally sourced, they are sustainable alternatives to wheat and the market for them is growing.

As health-conscious consumers increasingly look beyond wheat, Africa's indigenous crops are finding new commercial value. Growing demand for gluten-free foods is encouraging bakeries, researchers and food manufacturers to transform traditional staples such as cassava, millet, sorghum and teff into premium products for domestic and export markets.

Wheat has long dominated Africa's bakeries. But at Nairobi's Kirsten Bakery, shelves increasingly feature breads, cakes and pastries made from naturally gluten-free ingredients such as cassava, millet and sorghum.

It's one example of a broader shift unfolding across Africa, where changing consumer preferences are creating new commercial opportunities for entrepreneurs, food scientists and manufacturers to transform indigenous crops into premium food products.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Nowadays, people are choosing gluten-free foods not only because they have coeliac disease, but also because they are sensitive to gluten and experience allergic reactions after consuming products that contain it," said Nairobi nutritionist Judith Moraa.

There is no medical reason to stop eating gluten if you can tolerate it, she says, but naturally gluten-free indigenous crops offer valuable nutritional benefits. They are rich in dietary fibre that supports digestion.

New markets

These changing dietary preferences are increasingly translating into commercial opportunity. The global gluten-free bakery products market was valued at about...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.