Southern Africa: Conciliatory Posture Exposes Decline in South Africa's Geopolitical Influence

17 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Durban — The professor and political analyst Sipho Seepe argues that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's "conciliatory posture" exposes the country's declining geopolitical influence among the 16 member-states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The analyst's remarks follow President Ramaphosa's apology-- delivered during a lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal -- for the recent xenophobic violence carried out by South African citizens against African foreign nationals, including Mozambicans.

"The President should confront his counterparts regarding governance failures in their countries, making it clear that they bear responsibility for illegal migration. The fact that South Africa hosts thousands of illegal immigrants is related to the crises these citizens are facing in their home countries", Seepe said.

The South African President's statements come in the context of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, taking place on Monday (17) in the city of Durban, in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province.

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According to the analyst, regional integration should not be limited to trade corridors, "it must also address instability within the region. This can be achieved through an intergovernmental commitment."

The professor believes the Summit should serve to "debate the instability witnessed within South Africa, political persecution, and economic stagnation, rather than acting as a platform for diplomatic apologies.

"South Africa's failure lies in its inability to enforce the laws. If our laws were properly enforced, we wouldn't be dealing with illegal immigrants. SADC summits are like broken records, as leaders meet only to congratulate one another while real problems are plain to see," said the professor, cited by the South African weekly newspaper "The National."

Read the original article on AIM.

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