Southern Africa: Ramaphosa Issues Apology Over Violence Against Foreigners

Durban — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa apologized to his Mozambican counterpart, Daniel Chapo, for the recent violence perpetrated by South African citizens against African foreigners, including Mozambicans.

Discrimination against foreigners resulted in looting, displacement, harassment, and deadly riots in informal settlements.

Thousands of Mozambicans were forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods, while others faced an environment of insecurity marked by threats, assaults, and property destruction.

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According to Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria dos Santos Lucas, speaking to reporters on Saturday, in Durban, South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, the South African president offered his apology during a lecture held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, in which President Chapo attended, on the sidelines of the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to be held on Monday (17).

"President Ramaphosa, with all humility, apologized for the violence perpetrated by South African citizens against foreigners, including Mozambicans. It is true that the South African government has always treated this matter as illegal migration, but President Ramaphosa expressed his apology for the violence", the Minister said.

"This matter was not well managed. There were errors in management, although we are not here to criticize", she added.

According to the Minister, during the 46th Summit, President Ramaphosa will continue to address the xenophobic violence with his counterparts.

"During the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, South Africa also addressed the issue, although it was not on the agenda. The South African government was congratulated for this. This matter will continue to be discussed (...). We need to sit down and talk so that we can heal the open wounds", she said.

The minister also revealed that President Chapo participated in the meeting of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, as a guest, "because we are not part of Troika".

Lucas added that, during the Summit, the SADC budget for 2026-2027 will be approved, as well as an assessment of the operationalization of the SADC Regional Development Fund, "which has to do with regional integration".

"Some member states, such as Mozambique, have already signed the instrument relating to the Fund, but 11 member states need to ratify it so that it may come into force", she said.