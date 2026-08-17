Mozambique: Anarme Seizes Unspecified Quantity of Unlabeled Medicine

17 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — Mozambique's National Medicine Regulatory Authority (ANARME) has seized an unspecified quantity of unlabeled medicine and substances from a private clinic located in the country's capital, Maputo.

During the operation - which was carried out in coordination with the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) and the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) - unidentified liquid substances were also seized.

According to reports, these substances were being administered to patients at the facility.

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The authorities expressed serious concern regarding the lack of labeling on the products, which prevents them from verifying their composition, origin, manufacturer, or safety standards.

"We are deeply concerned because we do not know how these items entered the facility. ANARME is the sole authority that authorizes the entry of medications, yet we have found a large quantity here, and worse, they have absolutely no labels", ANARME's source said.

Authorities are now collecting samples for laboratory analysis to determine the nature and chemical composition of the seized products. These tests are vital to clarify whether the substances are potentially harmful and if they are linked to other suspicious pharmaceuticals previously identified by national health regulators.

The operation takes place amid growing alarm among health authorities regarding the circulation of suspicious and unregulated medications within the country.

During the first half of 2026, ANARME announced that medicines and medical-surgical supplies budgeted at 20.8 million meticais (325,00 US dollars at the current exchange rate) were stolen from the National Health Service (SNS).

(AIM)

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