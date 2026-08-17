Rwanda: Reg to Face the Hoops in Women's Basketball League Finals

Sunday, Game 5

Women semi-finals

REG 83-78 APR

The Hoops 62-60 Kepler

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Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and The Hoops will meet in the Rwanda Basketball League women's playoffs final after eliminating APR and Kepler respectively in their semi-final series on Sunday at Petit Stade.

The Hoops secured their place in the final after edging Kepler 62-60 in a thrilling Game 5 to win the best-of-five series 3-2.

Raissa Ndaruhutse led all scorers with 21 points as The Hoops reached the final for the first time since winning their maiden championship in 2020.

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"I thank my players because they fought hard," said The Hoops coach Patrick Habiyambere.

He added that the team will intensify preparations ahead of the final, acknowledging that REG will provide a tougher challenge but insisting that his players have what it takes to compete for the title.

Meanwhile, REG also booked their place in the final after defeating defending champions APR 83-78 in Game 5 at the same venue.

Delicia Ty'rae Washington led REG with 26 points as the defending champions won the series 3-2 and kept their title defence alive.

"We played with vision in both games and actually deserved to win. We have now turned all our attention to the finals," said REG head coach Esperance Mukaneza.

The finals will tip off on Tuesday, August 18.