Zimbabwe: His Money, Her Money, Our Money - What Financial Independence Really Means Inside Marriage

opinion

The phrase is now used so confidently that it often escapes examination. Usually, it means something valuable: a woman earns an income, understands money, owns assets and cannot easily be trapped in a harmful relationship because she has no financial means of her own. The same should apply to a man. No adult should be kept ignorant of the household finances or made completely helpless before a spouse.

But earning a salary and being financially independent are not the same thing.

A salary provides income, confidence and choice. Genuine financial independence means having enough wealth, savings, pension income or other assets to sustain life even when employment stops. By that standard, relatively few working husbands or wives are truly financially independent.

A woman earning £40,000 and a man earning £60,000 may both be financially capable without being financially independent. If both salaries are needed to pay the mortgage, food, transport, childcare, insurance, remittances and pension contributions, neither can withdraw from work without destabilising the household.

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They are not two independent economic units. They are financially interdependent.

That is probably the more accurate description of many modern marriages, especially where two respectable salaries are still absorbed by housing, childcare, taxation and ordinary family costs.

Interdependence is not weakness. Marriage itself joins two people's risks, obligations and plans. A healthy marriage should still protect access, autonomy and resilience. Both spouses should understand the money, be able to reach it and retain some personal discretion. Neither should have to beg for basic needs or become helpless when life changes.

Money may enter through two payslips, but it eventually meets one household reality.

That reality becomes clearest when one spouse says, "It is my money."

The statement is understandable. A salary reflects an individual's work, qualifications, time and effort. A healthy couple may also agree that each person should have money that can be spent without explaining every small purchase.

Personal discretion is healthy. Major financial decisions are different because their consequences rarely remain personal.

This is especially visible with remittances. A husband may say he is helping his parents from his salary. A wife may say the same about supporting her family. In many diaspora households, this is not casual generosity. Parents may lack pensions, employment or medical support.

The difficulty is not necessarily the decision to help. It is the belief that the decision affects only the person sending the money.

Suppose one spouse sends £300 each month to relatives while the other pays more of the mortgage, groceries and transport. The remittance may leave an individual account, but it is partly made possible by the other spouse carrying more of the household. The generosity is visible to the relatives receiving it. The subsidy inside the marriage is not.

Money sent home cannot simultaneously reduce debt, strengthen an emergency fund, increase pension contributions or move the couple closer to a housing deposit. This does not make the remittance wrong. It means its opportunity cost belongs to the household.

One spouse's generosity can therefore become the other spouse's hidden financial burden.

The answer is not permission for every act of kindness. Nor must both extended families receive identical support. One side may face greater need. What matters is that outside obligations are visible, discussed and included in the household plan. A private commitment can still create a shared financial consequence.

The same principle applies beyond remittances. One spouse may save, buy land or fund a business while the other carries most household expenses. Each decision may look sensible alone, yet together they may produce a weak family outcome.

A family can have two incomes and two investment portfolios while still having no family financial strategy.

The tension becomes sharper when traditional provider expectations are added to a modern two-income marriage. In some households, the husband is expected to pay the mortgage, food, transport and emergencies because a man is supposed to provide. At the same time, the wife's salary may be treated as hers to save, spend or send to relatives.

The husband's money becomes family money. The wife's money remains her money.

That arrangement may be defended as tradition or independence, but it creates an obvious imbalance. One spouse carries the collective obligations while the other enjoys the benefits of income without accepting a comparable responsibility towards the household. The reverse can also happen when a wife carries the home while her husband treats his earnings as private.

A financial partnership cannot place collective responsibility on one person while treating the other person's income as exempt from the partnership.

This does not mean both spouses must contribute the same amount. Income, care work, study, illness and migration can all change what each person can carry.

But unequal contributions are not the same as unequal responsibility.

Income measures what the labour market pays a person at a particular moment. It does not measure everything that person contributes to a marriage. One career may advance because the other pauses. One spouse may earn more because the other carries unpaid work at home.

The real test comes when the expected provider loses employment or can no longer maintain the previous standard of living. If marriage is a financial partnership, hardship belongs to both people. The question should not be, "Why are you failing to fund my life?" It should be, "How do we reorganise our life together?"

Control creates another problem. In some homes, one spouse handles all the money because they are considered the better budgeter. That can be practical.

But managing money is not the same as owning it.

One spouse may administer the finances, but both should understand the household's position, debts, savings, investments, insurance and retirement plans.

Trust should not require ignorance. Nor should one adult become the financial parent while the other becomes the financial child.

This is why debates about joint and separate bank accounts often miss the real issue. A joint account does not automatically create unity. Separate accounts do not automatically create division.

The important question is not whether the accounts are joint. It is whether the financial plan is joint.

The same applies to matrimonial property regimes. In community of property, out of community of property and separate-estate arrangements matter because they affect ownership, liabilities and claims when circumstances change. But they do not decide whether a couple should live as one financial household.

A property may be registered in one name and still anchor the family's sacrifices and future plans. Two names may appear on a title deed while the couple remains divided over its purpose.

The legal estate may be joint or separate. The financial plan still needs to be shared.

The better model is neither complete financial dependence nor complete financial separation. It is financial interdependence without financial vulnerability.

Shared obligations come first: housing, food, transport, insurance and debt. Shared goals follow: an emergency fund, a home deposit, pensions, investments or retirement security. Support for relatives is made visible. Personal money remains, but within an agreed household plan.

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Privacy allows discretion. Secrecy hides consequences.

Both spouses should understand the financial system even if one manages most of it. This is not merely preparation for divorce. It is protection against illness, incapacity and death. A household is dangerously vulnerable when only one person knows how everything works.

Money should therefore be discussed before a crisis. Without regular conversations, one person may believe everything is working well while the other quietly feels overburdened.

Ultimately, the question is not whose salary is larger, whose name appears on an account or who paid for a particular asset. It is whether the household is becoming stronger.

Are savings growing? Are both spouses protected? Are investments moving towards the same future? Can the household survive unemployment, illness or bereavement?

A marriage can contain two successful careers and still have no financial architecture. Both spouses may appear secure individually while the household remains fragile.

Financial independence is not the wrong ambition. The problem is using the phrase so loosely that earning a salary becomes the end of the conversation.

A strong marriage should protect each spouse's access to money, dignity, legal rights and ability to withstand disruption. But it should also recognise that marriage creates shared consequences.

There can be his money and her money. But there must also be our obligations, our risks, our goals and our future.

Because a marriage can contain two salaries, two bank accounts and two investment portfolios while still failing to build one secure household.

And if he is building his balance sheet while she is building hers, one question remains:

Who is building the family balance sheet?