Nigeria Steps Up Production of Armoured Vehicles, Anti-Drone Systems

17 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to strengthen local production of military hardware as the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria-D7G (DICON-D7G) advances plans to establish production lines for armoured vehicles, anti-drone systems and other specialised defence equipment.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Eagles International for Defence Systems and is expected to boost technology transfer, create jobs and reduce the country's dependence on imported military equipment.

The Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday after a two-day inspection tour of factories and military production facilities in Cairo by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and his delegation.

Chennar said the partnership would create employment for more than 200 workers and provide opportunities for about 100 retired military personnel.

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He said the arrangement would also establish production lines capable of facilitating the transfer of advanced military technologies to Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative would enable Nigeria to manufacture a wider range of military equipment for its armed forces and potentially supply other African countries.

Among the platforms targeted under the partnership are the Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle BR6, Armoured Personnel Carrier cabin, 120mm manual mortar launcher cabin, medical evacuation and ambulance cabins.

Others include MRAP-Buffalo U.10 and M.12 armoured vehicles, MRAP-Buffalo F-4, Rhino Guard GXR anti-drone and RPG-protected vehicle, APC Moon PT6, GXR Phantom light vehicle and BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

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