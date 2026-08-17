Kenya: 23 Packages of Suspected Cannabis Seized in Busia

17 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Police have arrested a suspect and recovered 23 packages of suspected cannabis sativa during an operation at the Malenya border point in Busia County.

The seizure was made by officers from Busia Police Station and Mayenje Police Post while conducting routine security patrols.

The officers intercepted a motorcycle that was allegedly speeding along the border route and conducted a search.

The search resulted in the discovery of the suspected cannabis, leading to the arrest of the rider.

The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment, while the motorcycle and suspected narcotics have been preserved as exhibits.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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