Nigeria Aquatics Federation Reschedules 'Swim to the Future' for September 5

The Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) has rescheduled the second edition of its grassroots swimming initiative, 'Swim to the Future', for 5 September 2026 in honour of its late president, Dr Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu.

The annual event, which was postponed following Dunkwu's death, will now serve as a tribute to his contributions to the development of aquatics in Nigeria and his commitment to creating opportunities for young swimmers.

The initiative is aimed at promoting grassroots participation, youth development and talent discovery in swimming.

Speaking on the rescheduled event, NAqF President, Hon. Lekan Fatodu, reaffirmed the federation's commitment to developing swimming at grassroots level and creating a sustainable pathway for young athletes to progress to national and international competitions.

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"Swim to the Future is more than a swimming event. It is an investment in the future of Nigerian aquatics. We want to discover young talents, give them the right environment to develop and create a clear pathway for them to become tomorrow's champions and superstars," Fatodu said.

He added that dedicating this year's event to Dunkwu had given it greater significance, noting that the late federation president was passionate about developing young Nigerians.

"We cannot talk about the future of Nigerian aquatics without remembering those who dedicated themselves to building it. Dr Chamberlain Dunkwu believed strongly in the potential of our young people.

"This edition of Swim to the Future is therefore a celebration of that vision and a commitment to continuing the work he started," Fatodu said.

The 5 September event is open to children aged between five and 14 and is expected to attract young swimmers, coaches, officials, schools, clubs and other stakeholders.

According to the federation, the competition will provide emerging swimmers with valuable competitive experience while helping to establish a strong foundation for the next generation of elite Nigerian aquatics athletes.

NAqF has called on parents, schools, swimming clubs, coaches and other stakeholders to support and participate in the initiative as it honours Dunkwu's legacy while seeking to discover and develop Nigeria's future swimming stars.