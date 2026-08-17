South Africa: Fire Alarm Can't Stop Matlala's Day in the Hot Seat

A fire alarm forced the evacuation of the Madlanga Commission venue shortly before Vusimuzi Matlala was due to give his highly anticipated evidence.

Matlala refused to fully discuss his multimillion-rand police healthcare tender, saying his answers could harm his defence in a pending criminal trial.

A sudden fire alarm brought drama to the Madlanga Commission on Monday morning, minutes before Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was due to take the hot seat.

Officials, journalists and other attendees had to leave Brigitte Mabandla College after the alarm sounded shortly before the scheduled 9.30am start.

Firefighters from Tshwane Emergency Services rushed to the scene while a heavy police presence remained around the venue.

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No injuries were reported.

The unexpected evacuation delayed proceedings as emergency officials checked the building and tried to establish what had triggered the alarm.

But the disruption did not stop one of the commission's most anticipated appearances.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed shortly before proceedings started that the building had been declared safe and Matlala was ready to testify.

"The Tshwane Emergency Services have assured us that the building is safe... I can also confirm that Mr Matlala is in the building," Michaels said.

Once everyone was allowed back inside, attention quickly shifted from the fire alarm to Matlala.

But it soon became clear that getting answers from him on some of the biggest issues before the commission would not be straightforward.

Matlala's legal team first raised concerns about the amount of time it had been given to prepare.

The lawyers said they had limited time to consult with Matlala on more than 2,000 pages of evidence.

When Matlala began giving evidence, he immediately drew a line around what he was prepared to discuss.

He told the commission that the Medicare South African Police Service healthcare tender is already the subject of a criminal court case in which he is an accused.

"I remain an accused in the matter.... I am entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and not to answer any self-incriminating questions on such a complex matter that the state has always preferred charges against me."

Matlala made it clear that he may not give the commission the full story about the multimillion-rand healthcare tender while his criminal case is still before the courts.

He read out the names of his co-accused but refused to go deeper into the case.

"I'm unable to comment further on this matter in that I do not wish to give evidence that may lead or be self-incriminating, and therefore I claim the privilege against self-incrimination," Matlala said.

He said he still wanted to help the commission where he could.

"However, I do, however, wish to assist the commission as best as possible, save to say that I am unable to comment on matters that are sub judice."

Matlala also opened up about his criminal past.

He disclosed a previous conviction for housebreaking and theft and told the commission that he served 18 months of an eight-year prison sentence.

He was also questioned about claims involving his company, CAT VIP Security, and officials from the Ekurhuleni municipality.

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Matlala denied that his companies were involved in fraud involving the municipality.

"None of my companies were ever awarded contracts by EMPD, and the only business that was concluded was for no financial gain, in terms of which we, through one of my companies, Cat VIP Protection, provided security services to former mayor Tania Campbell."

His appearance has attracted intense public and media attention because of questions surrounding his business dealings and claimed links to officials.

The morning may have started with an alarm and an evacuation, but another battle quickly took centre stage once Matlala sat down to testify.

The commission wants answers.

Matlala, meanwhile, has made it clear that when those answers touch on his pending criminal case, he intends to protect his right against self-incrimination.