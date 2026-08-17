Namibia: 279 Lives Lost, 1 747 Crashes This Year ...Police Launch Integrated Road Safety Operation

Namibia recorded 1 747 road traffic crashes, 2 996 injuries and 279 fatalities between January 1 and August 9 this year, prompting the Namibian Police Force to intensify road safety enforcement during the second trimester school holiday and Heroes' Day period.

The statistics were revealed by Acting Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Major General Anna-Marie Nainda, during the launch of the Integrated Road Safety Operation at the Okapuka Road Traffic Checkpoint last week.

The operation started on Wednesday and will run until September 10.

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It is targeting the B1 and B2 national road corridors and other identified high-risk areas across the country.

Nainda said the operation comes at a time when traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly as families travel during the school holiday and Heroes' Day commemoration.

She warned that such periods are traditionally associated with an increased risk of serious road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

"The main contributing factors include excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, unlicensed driving and the operation of unroadworthy vehicles," Nainda said.

The operation is being conducted under the theme "Engage, Educate and Enforce", combining increased police visibility, public education, stakeholder cooperation and stricter traffic law enforcement.

As part of the operation, 20 dedicated Traffic Law Enforcement Officers have been deployed along strategic road corridors.

The officers will conduct high-visibility patrols, roadblocks, checkpoints and vehicle inspections, while targeting traffic violations that contribute to crashes.

These include speeding, dangerous overtaking, reckless driving, cellphone use while driving, seatbelt violations and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Public transport and commercial vehicles will also receive particular attention during vehicle inspections.

Nainda said the operation would not only focus on issuing fines but on preventing crashes and saving lives.

"Our objective is not merely to issue fines. Our primary purpose is to prevent road traffic crashes and save lives," she said.

The police have also instructed all 14 regional commands to implement the operation simultaneously in their respective policing areas.

This means motorists in regions outside the B1 and B2 corridors will also encounter increased traffic law enforcement and road safety interventions.

Police officers deployed for the operation have been reminded to conduct themselves professionally, fairly and without favouritism.

Nainda said officers must enforce the law without fear or favour while treating members of the public with dignity, courtesy and respect.

National Road Safety Council chairperson, Deputy Commissioner (Rtd) Amalia Gawa-!Nas said the road safety situation along the B1 and B2 highways remains concerning despite interventions implemented over the past decade.

She said crash trends on the two highways have remained alarming, with previous stakeholder interventions having achieved only limited impact.

"This situation highlights the need for continued enforcement, safer driving behaviour and targeted interventions on high-risk routes to reduce road crashes and save lives," Gawa-!Nas said.

The National Road Safety Council will support the operation through road safety education, community engagement and simulated crash demonstrations.

The activities will be conducted in communities including Otjiwarongo, Okahandja, Okakarara, Otavi and Grootfontein.

Gawa-!Nas urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, observe safe speeds, avoid driving after consuming alcohol and take regular breaks to prevent fatigue.

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Motorists were also advised to inspect their tyres, wear seatbelts, maintain safe following distances, avoid risky overtaking and eliminate cellphone distractions.

She further called on young people to develop responsible road-use habits and share road safety messages with their families, schools and communities.

The police operation is being supported by several road safety stakeholders, including the National Road Safety Council, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Roads Authority, Road Fund Administration, Namibia Road Safety Forum and Automobile Association of Namibia.

Nainda said road safety could not be achieved by law enforcement alone, stressing that government institutions, private-sector stakeholders, communities and individual road users all have a role to play.

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