Namibia's Mental Health System - Too Few Specialists, Many Patients ...the Challenges Behind Namibia's Mental Health Bill

While Namibian mental health data is limited. Available statistics show that more than 91 500 outpatient mental health consultations and 11 400 inpatient admissions and 542 deaths were reported in the 2023-2024 fiscal year alone.

The applause that greeted Namibia's new Mental Health Bill in June this year may have marked an important turning point for mental healthcare in the country.

But behind the legislative milestone lies a less comforting reality: the professionals expected to deliver mental healthcare say the system remains severely stretched, with too few specialists, inadequate resources, limited community-based services and a heavy dependence on a single specialised facility in Windhoek.

For psychiatrists and psychologists working on the frontline, the problem is no longer simply about whether Namibia has the right law.

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It is whether the country has the people, facilities, funding and support systems needed to make that law work.

Dr Lahija Hamunjela, a specialist psychiatrist, knows the pressure first-hand.

In an interview with New Era last week, Hamunjela revealed that the shortage of psychiatrists has placed enormous pressure on the country's mental health services, with specialists forced to juggle multiple responsibilities while patients can wait days, weeks or even longer before receiving specialist attention.

"For instance, apart from attending to the patients at the hospital, the two psychiatrists have to attend to forensic psychiatric patients both in Windhoek, Oluno and Gobabis," Hamunjela said.

The consequences, she said, are felt by both patients and healthcare workers.

"The system has also created anger among those who are mentally ill as in some cases it takes a week, if not a month, for a psychiatrist to attend to them," she said.

A system carrying more than it was built for Namibia's mental health burden is substantial, yet specialist services remain concentrated in a small number of locations.

The Mental Health Care Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital is the country's main specialised psychiatric facility. Although designed to accommodate about 200 patients, it has at times carried a significantly heavier burden. Hamunjela says Namibia needs more trained psychiatrists and stronger multidisciplinary teams, as well as decentralised services that would reduce the dependence on Windhoek.

"Oshakati only has a ward allocated, not a stand-alone facility as in Windhoek," she said.

She believes Namibia must move beyond a system in which specialist mental healthcare is concentrated in the capital.

"There is a need for more trained and certified psychiatrists," Hamunjela said. "We need to work as a multidisciplinary team, which includes decentralisation from only Windhoek and Oshakati hospitals."

The problem begins before the patient reaches the psychiatrist

The shortage is not only about the number of psychiatrists.

Dr Manfred Janik, a medical doctor and a senior lecturer in Psychology and Social Work at the University of Namibia, says Namibia must distinguish between a shortage of trained professionals and a shortage of professionals employed within the public health system.

"In psychology, for example, there are psychologists and psychological counsellors who are qualified but struggle to find positions in the public sector," Janik said.

"The problem is, therefore, partly one of inadequately funded posts and uneven deployment rather than simply an absence of trained professionals."

Psychiatry, however, presents a different challenge.

Janik says Namibia has historically had limited local capacity for specialist training in psychiatry. Although psychiatry is taught to medical students and postgraduate and training capacity is being developed, the country still needs specialist academic staff, clinical training sites and supervision capacity.

"The result is a difficult cycle. There are too few specialists. The available specialists become overburdened. Working conditions become increasingly difficult.

And the profession becomes less attractive to young doctors considering their career options," Janik maintained.

Namibian clinical psychologist Dr Shaun Whittaker describes it as a structural problem rather than merely a staffing problem.

"Namibia's mental health system is obviously in crisis, but it is a structural problem," Whittaker said.

"It's not simply that the system is under strain. It's much deeper than that," he stated.

Whittaker says mental healthcare has historically been treated as an addition to the health system rather than as one of its central pillars.

"Mental health has never been treated as a core pillar of the whole health system," he said.

But that approach is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

A profession trapped in a vicious cycle

Whittaker says psychiatry also struggles with perceptions that it is less prestigious than other medical specialities. "Psychiatrists and mental health specialists are seen as being less prestigious compared to, let's say, surgery or internal medicine," he said.

He believes this perception, combined with poor working conditions and limited training opportunities, contributes to the shortage. "We don't have a very good psychiatry training pipeline," Whittaker said. "And so many of our psychiatrists are trained outside Namibia."

The shortage then feeds back into itself.

"There are few psychiatrists, few mental health specialists, overburdened services, poor working conditions, and so fewer students obviously will choose psychiatry," he said.

Breaking that cycle, he argues, requires government intervention.

"Government must build that pipeline, not just try to recruit people, but really put some real effort into creating the posts," Whittaker said.

He proposed psychiatry registrar positions, expanded training programmes, scholarships for psychiatry, clinical psychology and psychiatric nursing, and incentives for professionals to return to and remain in the public sector.

"If you don't improve the working conditions, people won't come and work in the public sector."

The cost of waiting

For a person experiencing severe depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, waiting for treatment is not simply an administrative inconvenience.

It can mean deterioration.

Janik says delayed access to appropriate treatment can result in prolonged suffering, deteriorating functioning, repeated crises and increased pressure on families.

"The most serious consequence is that many Namibians may experience substantial delays in accessing appropriate assessment and treatment, particularly outside the larger urban centres," he said."For people living with conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression, delayed treatment can mean prolonged suffering, deterioration in functioning, repeated crises, disrupted education or employment, strain on families, greater need for hospitalisation and, in some circumstances, increased suicide risk."

The problem is particularly acute for people living far from Windhoek.

Whittaker says patients from rural areas may have to travel long distances simply to access specialist care.

"People have to travel from far to Windhoek, take time off from work or from school," he said.

"And of course, if you live far away from Windhoek, it's difficult to do consistent follow-ups. This makes the geography of mental healthcare a health-equity issue.

A patient who can afford to travel repeatedly to Windhoek is not in the same position as someone living in a remote village with no specialist service nearby," Whittaker narrates.

Stigma remains another barrier

Even if services are expanded, professionals warn that Namibia must also address the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Hamunjela says stigma affects both patients and professionals.

"The stigma and discrimination towards both patients and professionals contribute to the problem," she said, adding that false beliefs about mental health professionals becoming symptomatic simply because they work with mentally ill patients also discourage people from the field.

Janik says stigma can prevent people from seeking help in the first place.

Research conducted in Windhoek, he said, found significant levels of stigmatising attitudes towards people with mental illness.

"If people fear being labelled, rejected or discriminated against because they seek mental-health care, services may remain underused even when they are available," he said.

Then came the Bill

Against this troubled backdrop came the Mental Health Bill 2025.

On 25 September 2025, Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Esperance Luvindao tabled the Bill in Parliament, describing it as a modern, comprehensive and human-rights-based framework intended to transform mental healthcare in Namibia.

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"The Bill is designed to strengthen the prevention, treatment, and management of mental health conditions and ensure timely and equitable access to quality services across the country," Luvindao said.

The legislation that is at its final stage also places emphasis on suicide prevention and improving support for people at risk.

"Lots of work must be done. We must build facilities and ensure that mental health is managed at primary healthcare level as well to avoid referrals," she said The Bill seeks to promote community-based care and integrate mental health services into primary healthcare.

For mental health professionals, that direction is welcome. Hamunjela believes replacing the old mental health legislation with a modern framework is necessary.

She says the new law could help bring Namibia more in line with international standards and the World Health Organisation's approach to mental healthcare.

But Whittaker offers an important warning.

"There is no point in just having a Bill if there's not going to be a budget, if there's not going to be people who can take the plans and the initiatives forward," he said.

"There must be real accountability at all levels."

Beyond the pat on the back

The passage of the Mental Health Bill may therefore deserve recognition.

But the real test will come after the applause.

Will government create the posts needed to employ psychologists and counsellors?

Will more psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses be trained?

Will regional hospitals receive properly staffed mental health units? Will communities have access to early intervention?

Will patients outside Windhoek receive the same quality of care as those living close to the capital?

Whittaker goes further.

"We need thousands of mental health workers still in the country," he said.

"We need to take the training of psychiatric nurses more seriously, of psychologists. There must be continuous professional development. We need to strengthen our information systems."