South Africa: All Blacks Flex Muscles Against Bulls to Send Springbok Warning

The All Blacks don't need second invitations to make the most of them. They scored a second successive half-century of points to beat the Bulls 50-19 (halftime 24-0) at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The All Blacks delivered a muscular performance that was a perfect reminder that, for all their slickness, they can roll up their sleeves and do the physical stuff as well as anyone - comfortably putting the Bulls away.

Their pack was immense, while out wide the movement and interplay of the back division, even with the inexperienced Josh Jacomb at flyhalf, was ominous.

They made 12 linebreaks to the one of the Bulls, and remained a constant threat, especially on the back of the good work by the pack.

Although they weren't error-free - there were some poor moments of loose handling of bad options - but the good outweighed the bad tenfold. Coach Dave Rennie will be a happy man at this stage of the tour and will have some tough Test selections to mull over in the coming day or so.

The All Blacks scored more than 100 points in two games this week, including a 54-0 win over the Sharks on Tuesday, and look in fine fettle heading into four Test series against the Springboks starting next week.

Try fest

Eight tries on the night told the story of the All Blacks' all-round game. To their credit,...