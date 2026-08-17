Malawi: Fighting for Malawi - Chinyamula's Rousing Message Ahead of WAFCON Final

Scorchers star Leticia Chinyamula has delivered a rousing rallying cry ahead of Malawi's historic WAFCON final, declaring that the team's remarkable run has been driven by nothing less than a fight for the nation itself.

Speaking as the Scorchers put the finishing touches to their preparations for Sunday's blockbuster clash, Chinyamula made clear the players have never lost sight of exactly what they set out to achieve when the tournament began.

"We came here with a purpose: to fight for our country, and that is exactly what we have been doing," she declared.

The powerful message will strike a chord with millions of Malawians who have been swept up in Scorchers fever, as the team prepares to write themselves into the history books against Cameroon.

Chinyamula's words come on the back of a stunning campaign that has seen the Scorchers topple continental heavyweights, including 10-time champions Nigeria, on their way to becoming the toast of the nation.

For a squad that set out with little fanfare, the sense of purpose behind their run has become one of the defining stories of the tournament -- with players repeatedly speaking of representing something far bigger than themselves.

With the whole country now firmly behind them, all eyes will be on Chinyamula and her teammates as they aim to turn their fighting spirit into Malawi's greatest footballing triumph.