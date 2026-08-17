Malawi: Ansah Shuts Down Succession Rumours With Fierce Loyalty Vow - 'DPP for Life'

Vice President Jane Ansah has issued a defiant declaration of loyalty to the Democratic Progressive Party -- insisting she will remain a card-carrying member "for the rest of her life", amid swirling rumours of a bitter power struggle within the party's ranks.

Speaking at her official residence in Lilongwe on Saturday during a luncheon hosted for people with albinism and dwarfism, a resolute Ansah revealed she had carefully studied the manifestos of three different political parties before settling on the DPP -- insisting its principles were the only ones that truly resonated with her.

The Vice President stopped short of directly wading into the simmering internal politics rocking the party, but her pointed remarks land amid growing reports of division within DPP ranks -- with some insiders allegedly viewing her as an outsider unfit to succeed President Peter Mutharika.

Ansah, a retired Justice of Appeal, only entered the political arena in 2024, when she announced her parliamentary ambitions and threw her lot in with the DPP -- swiftly rising to become Mutharika's running mate in the presidential election the pair went on to win.

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Her unwavering declaration of loyalty comes despite the whispers, painting a picture of a Vice President determined to shut down any suggestion she might be wavering -- or preparing to walk away.

The luncheon itself proved a heartwarming affair, with Ansah using the occasion to hand out blankets to guests living with albinism and dwarfism.

Kobe Majoni, a guest from Kasungu who lives with dwarfism, praised the Vice President for organising the gathering, saying the initiative had done wonders for strengthening networks among people with disabilities.