Southern Africa: Chihana Gets Red-Carpet Welcome in SA As Malawi Takes Centre Stage At SADC Summit

Second Vice President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana touched down in Durban, South Africa on Saturday evening, thrust into a whirlwind of high-level diplomacy as he prepares to represent Malawi at one of the region's most important gatherings.

Chihana was given a warm welcome at King Shaka International Airport around 6pm, greeted by Malawi's High Commissioner to South Africa Stella Ndau, Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda, and a delegation of officials from both Malawi and South Africa.

The Second Vice President wasted no time getting down to business -- receiving an official briefing straight from the airport on the packed schedule ahead, including the SADC Organ Troika Summit and the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, set to unfold across Sunday and Monday.

Malawi finds itself thrust firmly into the regional spotlight, currently holding the prestigious chairmanship of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security -- having taken over the reins from Tanzania, with Eswatini poised to step in next.

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Chihana's diplomatic marathon doesn't end with the Troika Summit. After the Sunday proceedings wrap up, the Second Vice President will be whisked off to a glittering State Banquet, hosted by none other than South African President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

This year's summit, chaired by South Africa, carries the ambitious theme "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World" -- with regional leaders set to thrash out plans covering everything from boosting manufacturing and trade to overhauling transport, energy and water networks.

Also on the agenda: ambitious plans to modernise farming and agro-processing across the region, alongside a major push for local refining and beneficiation of critical minerals -- positioning Southern Africa to capitalise on its vast natural resources.

With Chihana representing Malawi on the regional stage, all eyes will now turn to Durban as leaders from across Southern Africa gather to chart the bloc's next chapter.