Nigeria: After Years of Childlessness, Actors Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji Host Thanksgiving for Triplets

Still basking on the euphoria of the birth of their triplet sons, Nollywood couple, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, hosted a star studded thanksgiving celebration to mark the birth of their triplet sons.

The event featured an elegantly decorated venue complete with a portrait backdrop and a food and drinks display station adorned with dry-ice fog effects, giving the celebration a grand, festive atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Leading the packs of dignitaries is Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya and her son, Subomi, Nollywood legends Yinka Quadri, Madam Saje and Olaiya Igwe among others.

Adedimeji made a stately appearance in a rich burgundy Agbada featuring off-white geometric chest embroidery, paired with a matching Fila tilted to the side.

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He completed his look with multiple long strands of traditional coral beads draped around his neck and wrists, holding a carved wooden staff featuring a lion figure at the top.

Standing beside her husband, Mo Bimpe wore an off-the-shoulder red gown built on a beaded grid-lace base with a halter-neck detail.

The dress featured colourful floral appliques in white, pink, and blue scattered across the neckline, sleeves, and skirt.

A structured pleated drape wrapped across her waist into an oversized side bow, flowing down into a pleated flare along the hem.

She tied a tall red gele in a textured lace finish to match her dress, carrying a red velvet drawstring bag with a gold ring handle and finishing off with silver jewelry.

Adedimeji expressed gratitude to God again for blessing him and his wife with three sons after years of facing stigma and mockery over childlessness.

In an Instagram post, he reflected on the challenges they endured before the arrival of their boys, saying the couple remained hopeful despite hurtful comments and assumptions.

Recall that Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons in May 2026.

The indoor naming ceremony, held at their residence in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple's close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.