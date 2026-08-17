Somalia: Hormuud Salaam Foundation Equips Somali National University With New ICT Lab

Mogadishu — Hormuud Salaam Foundation has donated a fully equipped ICT lab to Somali National University and formally inaugurated the new facility at its Gaheyr campus.

The new facility is equipped with 34 computers, interactive touchscreen boards, speakers, and other essential equipment for digital teaching, practical ICT training, and research.

The foundation says the project is intended to expand access to modern learning tools and help Somali students develop the digital skills needed for their education and future careers.

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The lab was inaugurated by Somalia's Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, alongside the president of Somali National University, Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed, and Hormuud Salaam Foundation CEO Abdullahi Nur Osman.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Osman said the donation reflected the foundation's continued commitment to education and its efforts to increase digital learning opportunities for young people across Somalia.

The facility is expected to strengthen ICT-based instruction at the university and make lessons more engaging and interactive for students and lecturers.

H.E. Minister Abdulkadir praised the Hormuud Salaam Foundation for supporting the development of modern education in Somalia.

Dr Mohamed also welcomed the donation, saying the laboratory would enhance the university's teaching resources and give students greater access to technology-based learning.

The project forms part of Hormuud Salaam Foundation's broader work to support education and equip young Somalis with skills for an increasingly digital world.