Namibia: Nanso Seeks Funding Ahead of Congress

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) is seeking N$445 000 to fund its 19th National Students Congress.

This comes after the the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture cut funding to the student organisation.

The congress is scheduled for 20 to 23 August at Eheke Senior Secondary School in the Oshana region, with about 300 delegates expected from all 14 regions.

In a letter dated 14 August, Nanso president Dorthea Nangolo says the lack of government funding has placed considerable pressure on the organisation.

"We sincerely hope the Nanso Veterans Association will honour our invitation and stand with us at this important moment in the history of our organisation," she says.

The budget includes N$160 000 for food and catering, N$100 000 for transportation of delegates, N$80 000 for 350 congress T-shirts, name tags and lanyards, and N$40 000 for accommodation for international guests.

Nanso has consequently appealed to its veterans for financial or in-kind contributions, saying "every contribution will make a meaningful difference".