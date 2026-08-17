Namibia: NDP Demands Delimitation Answers

The National Democratic Party of Namibia (NDP) has renewed calls for clarity on the outcome of the 2024 Delimitation Commission. The party said Namibians who participated in the consultations deserve to know what became of their recommendations.

NDP leader and member of Parliament Martin Lukato said the party has received a response from the Presidency following a petition submitted to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on 12 June 2026.

The petition raised concerns over the delayed release of the commission's findings and called for the outcome of the process to be made public.

Lukato said the matter was not raised merely on behalf of the NDP, but because thousands of Namibians participated in the consultations conducted as part of the delimitation process.

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Traditional authorities, community leaders and ordinary citizens provided input on matters relating to the boundaries and structures of Namibia's regions, constituencies and local authorities.

"These people took time away from their homes, farms, businesses and daily responsibilities to participate in this constitutional process," Lukato said.

He added that public resources were also committed to the exercise, making it important for the government to provide feedback on the outcome.

Lukato revealed during a media briefing that NDP received an official response from the Office of the Minister in the Presidency on behalf of the President.

The response indicated that the President had taken note of the petition and was seized with the matter.

It further stated that consultations with relevant stakeholders had been scheduled and that the President would make pronouncements on the matter at an appropriate time.

Lukato described the response as an important development, saying it showed that the concerns raised by the NDP and communities had reached the highest office in the country.

However, he stressed that the response did not bring the matter to an end.

"The fundamental question remains, what was the outcome of the 2024 Delimitation Commission and what will happen to its recommendations?" he asked.

The NDP leader said the public was now awaiting the final feedback and pronouncement from the President.

He maintained that communities and traditional leaders who participated in the consultations should not be left without information about the outcome of a process in which they invested their time and resources.

Lukato also urged Namibians not to view the issue as a political confrontation between government and the opposition.

He said opposition parties had a responsibility to hold government accountable, but should also acknowledge when legitimate concerns receive a response.

"Our responsibility as an opposition political party is not simply to criticise government for the sake of criticism," Lukato said.

He said the NDP therefore appreciated that the President had taken note of the matter and that consultations were reportedly being conducted.

At the same time, he said the party would continue following the matter through democratic and constitutional channels.

The NDP president said the issue was important because the delimitation process has implications for the organisation and representation of communities across the country.

He said citizens deserved transparency on the recommendations made by the commission and clarity on whether and how those recommendations would be implemented.

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Lukato appealed to Namibians to remain patient while maintaining an interest in the process.

"The matter of the Delimitation Commission has taken time, but it is receiving attention at the highest level," he said.

He pledged that once the Presidency provides further feedback, he would communicate the outcome to the public.

"Our people deserve to know what became of the recommendations they submitted. Our traditional leaders deserve to know. Our communities deserve to know. And the taxpayers who funded this national exercise deserve to know," Lukato said.

He assured the public that NDP would continue carrying the concerns of ordinary Namibians to Parliament and other relevant institutions.

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