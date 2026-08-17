Southern Africa: Sacu and India Agree On Preferential Trade Negotiations

The Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and the Republic of India last week signed the Terms of Reference (ToRs) to guide negotiations towards a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two parties. The terms were signed on 12 August 2026, in New Delhi, India.

A statement issued by SACU Executive Secretary, Dumisani Masilela noted that this marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic and trade relations between the Sacu and India. "The conclusion of the ToRs reflects the shared commitment and strong political will of SACU and India to deepen their economic partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest", Masilela stated.

The ToRs provide a structured basis for the PTA negotiations, setting out the parameters within which the Parties will engage as they pursue a balanced, mutually beneficial and development-oriented agreement.

The Terms of Reference will guide discussions aimed at enhancing trade, promoting investment and strengthening economic cooperation between SACU and India.

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SACU has welcomed this important achievement, which encapsulates the progress made through constructive engagement between the Parties and demonstrates their shared ambition to expand economic opportunities and foster sustainable growth.

"SACU looks forward to working closely with India in advancing the negotiations towards a meaningful and mutually beneficial outcome that supports the development objectives of both Parties", Masilela added.

The ToRs were signed, on behalf of SACU, by the Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations and Trade of the Republic of Namibia and Coordinator of SACU-India Matters, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, while the Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce of India, Shri Yashvir Singh, signed on behalf of the Republic of India. - [email protected]