Uganda: Arua MP Calls for Govt Support to Complete Arua Hill Stadium Ahead of AFCON 2027

Ayivu West Division MP Phiona Onzima has called on the government to prioritise investment in Arua Hill Stadium, arguing that West Nile should benefit from the infrastructure investments being made ahead of Uganda's co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Onzima said Arua Hill Stadium should be considered alongside facilities such as Akibua Stadium in Lira, Pece Stadium in Gulu and Kings Stadium in Masindi, which are being developed as part of Uganda's broader sports infrastructure and AFCON legacy plans.

The call comes as the government invests in stadium and sports infrastructure in different parts of the country ahead of the continental tournament, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania in 2027.

Onzima said the absence of a modern stadium in West Nile was a concern given the region's contribution to Ugandan sport and the number of athletes and footballers it has produced.

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"It is a big concern that a region like West Nile, with such a huge contribution to sports, does not have a modern stadium. This region has produced national players like Alionzi Nafian and Shaban Mohammed. Trust me, we deserve a modern facility."

She said completing Arua Hill Stadium would provide the region with a facility that could support training, host domestic competitions and potentially accommodate national and international sporting events if it meets the required standards.

Onzima also argued that the facility could form part of Uganda's long-term AFCON infrastructure legacy.

"Just seeing an AFCON team train in Arua would fill us with pride. Without Arua Hill Stadium, we will never host international games here."

Sports infrastructure gap

Eng. Joel A'ita, a sports administrator and former Arua Hill Sports Club chairman, said West Nile's sports infrastructure had not kept pace with the talent produced in the region.

"We produce footballers and athletes for this country, yet we have nowhere to host them. While other regions get AFCON facilities, West Nile is still waiting for a standard stadium."

A'ita said the issue went beyond football and should be considered part of the region's wider development needs.

He also pointed to efforts by the private sector to invest in sports infrastructure in Arua, saying he had personally invested in the Arua Hill Stadium and Business Park project.

"I have personally invested in Arua Hill Stadium and Business Park to show what the private sector can do. We faced political challenges for five years, but work has now resumed and we hope to complete it soon."

A'ita called for a broader government policy on sports infrastructure that would support the development of multi-purpose facilities across the country.

He said such facilities should include athletics tracks, indoor arenas, swimming pools and sports medicine facilities, rather than focusing exclusively on football pitches.

Stadium project faces delays

Construction of the Arua Hill Stadium and Business Park reportedly started in June 2019 but stalled in mid-2022 amid funding challenges and allegations of political interference.

According to project stakeholders, the site remained inactive for more than a year before construction resumed recently.

The project has faced questions over its financing and implementation, although stakeholders now hope the resumption of works will allow construction to progress towards completion.

Meanwhile, the government has invested more than Shs1 billion in the construction of the 7,000-capacity Leju Mini Stadium in Terego District.

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However, local stakeholders argue that the facility does not meet the minimum CAF and FIFA requirements for hosting major national and international football matches.

This leaves Arua Hill Stadium as a key focus for those calling for a larger, modern sports facility in West Nile.

With Uganda preparing to host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania, regional leaders and sports stakeholders are increasingly looking beyond the tournament itself and calling for infrastructure developed for the competition to leave a lasting legacy after the event.

For West Nile, supporters of the Arua Hill project say completing the stadium could provide a long-term venue for sporting competitions, athlete development and other community activities while giving the region an opportunity to host major events.