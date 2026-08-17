Uganda: Uwa, Communities Dig Firebreaks As Wildfire Burns Near Mgahinga Border

About 150 residents from villages bordering Mgahinga Gorilla National Park have joined Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials in creating firebreaks to prevent a wildfire burning in Rwanda from spreading into Uganda.

The fire is burning in Volcanoes National Park, across the border from Mgahinga, according to UWA officials.

Geoffrey Twinomuhangi, a Senior Warden with UWA, said the fire was estimated to be about 1.5 kilometres inside Rwandan territory. He said UWA was alerted to the incident at about 7am on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Residents from Nkurungiro, Rurembwe and neighbouring villages reportedly noticed smoke rising from the Rwandan side and mobilised to areas along the Ugandan side of the park to help establish firebreaks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The cause of the fire had not been established by the time of publication.

Communities join prevention efforts

Twinomuhangi commended residents for responding quickly and supporting efforts to protect the park.

"Our team will continue clearing ground and ensure the fire does not cross into Uganda if it advances towards the border. Rwandan authorities are also working to put out the blaze on their side," he said.

He urged communities living around Mgahinga to remain vigilant and take precautions as firefighting efforts continue.

"I want to urge residents living around the park to stay alert, take preventive measures and support efforts to keep the fire out of Mgahinga," Twinomuhangi added.

The firebreaks are intended to create a cleared strip of vegetation that can slow or stop the movement of a wildfire towards the Ugandan side.

Previous cross-border wildfire

The current incident comes with a history of wildfires crossing the Rwanda-Uganda border in the area.

In July 2009, a forest fire that reportedly started accidentally in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park spread across the border towards the slopes of Mount Muhabura in Mgahinga.

The 2009 fire, which was reportedly linked to a beekeeper harvesting honey, destroyed hundreds of hectares of vegetation before it was brought under control through joint efforts involving park authorities, security personnel and local communities from both countries.

Mgahinga Gorilla National Park forms part of the Virunga conservation landscape, a transboundary ecosystem shared by Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The area is home to mountain gorillas and other wildlife and is considered an important conservation area in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UWA and local communities are continuing to monitor the situation as authorities in both countries work to contain the current fire.