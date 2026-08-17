Congo-Kinshasa: Airtel Africa Launches First Satellite-to - Mobile Services in DRC

Airtel Africa and Starlink have launched a satellite-to-mobile service in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), making it the first country in Africa where the service has entered commercial deployment, according to the companies.

The service is designed to provide Airtel customers with compatible smartphones with connectivity in areas outside conventional mobile network coverage, provided they have a clear view of the sky.

Starlink's satellite-to-mobile technology supports selected low-bandwidth services, including SMS and messaging applications such as WhatsApp. Customers do not need specialised satellite equipment or a separate device to access the service.

The launch follows a strategic partnership between Airtel Africa and Starlink announced in December 2025 and trials of Starlink Mobile data and messaging services in Kenya in March 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The DRC is the first Airtel Africa market, and the first African country, where the service has moved from testing to commercial deployment.

How the service works

To access the service, customers in the DRC currently need a compatible LTE Android smartphone, an active Airtel DRC data bundle or data roaming enabled.

The companies said Apple devices will be supported in the future, subject to the availability of the necessary technology and approvals.

Airtel Africa said the service is intended to extend connectivity to areas where traditional terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unavailable or difficult to deploy.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar described the commercial launch as a milestone in the company's partnership with SpaceX, Starlink's parent company.

"By combining Airtel's terrestrial network with Starlink's satellite technology, we are extending essential connectivity beyond the limits of conventional mobile infrastructure."

Taldar said the experience from the DRC would inform the potential expansion of the service into other Airtel Africa markets, subject to regulatory approvals in each country.

Focus on remote areas

Airtel DRC Managing Director Thierry Diasnoma said the service could help address connectivity gaps arising from the country's size and geography.

"Our country's size and geography mean that many people live, work and travel beyond the reach of conventional mobile infrastructure."

The service is expected to be particularly relevant to people and organisations operating in areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage.

Potential users include transport and logistics operators, humanitarian organisations, health workers, farmers, mining companies and communities in remote locations.

The companies also expect satellite-to-mobile connectivity to provide an additional communications option during emergencies, natural disasters and temporary disruptions to terrestrial networks.

Free trial for eligible customers

Eligible Airtel DRC customers can register for a 30-day introductory trial through the MyAirtel App.

Customers travelling to the DRC and joining Airtel DRC can also register for the trial after activating an eligible service and downloading the MyAirtel App.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After the introductory period, customers will be able to access Starlink Mobile through eligible Airtel data bundles, according to the companies.

Airtel Africa and Starlink said they are continuing to develop the service, with additional capabilities expected as the technology advances and regulatory approvals are secured.

The commercial deployment in the DRC represents a significant step in the development of satellite-to-mobile connectivity in Africa, potentially allowing mobile operators to extend basic communications services to areas where building conventional terrestrial infrastructure is challenging or uneconomical.

The companies said any expansion of the service to other Airtel Africa markets will depend on country-specific regulatory approvals and technical readiness.