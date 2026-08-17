Rwanda: Yb's Day to Celebrate Buravan, Boost Cancer Survivorship

The inaugural YB's Day will not only celebrate the legacy of Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan but will also serve as an occasion to launch the Turikumwe Campaign, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about cancer and promoting cancer survivorship.

Championed by the YB Foundation, the campaign will use music, storytelling and community engagement to encourage people to take greater responsibility for their health, strengthen support for people affected by cancer and highlight that the journey does not end with diagnosis or treatment.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Yvan Buravan: Who will perform at inaugural Twaje Fest?

The programme will feature a special international musical tribute, a series of campaign stories and activations, as well as the inaugural YB's Day -- an annual celebration to be held every August 17 in honour of Buravan's life and legacy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The first edition will take place at Atelier Du Vin, bringing together artistes, musicians, DJs, partners and fans for an evening celebrating the late singer's music and enduring influence. Ish Kevin and Uncle Austin are among artistes confirmed to perform at the special tribute concert.

As part of the initiative, the YB Foundation has also reaffirmed its commitment to releasing previously unreleased music by Buravan, ensuring that his creative work continues to reach new audiences.

Buravan, who was known for his strong connection to Rwandan identity and culture, died of cancer in August 2022. The YB Foundation was established in December of the same year to preserve his legacy through initiatives inspired by the causes he cared about.