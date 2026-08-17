Rwanda: Tuyizere Rejoins Reg VC On Two-Year Deal

17 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Middle blocker Jean Baptiste Tuyizere has returned to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC after signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The 28-year-old rejoins REG after spending three seasons with Kepler VC, where he played an important role in the club's 2025/26 campaign as they finished third in the Rwanda Volleyball League.

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Tuyizere's return is expected to strengthen REG's middle-block department. The club already has Emmy Twagirayezu under contract for another season, while Ugandan international Sam Engwau, whose contract has expired, is reportedly set to leave the club.

During his time at Kepler, Tuyizere established himself as one of the team's key players. Alongside experienced teammates such as Yves Mutabazi and Wicklif Dusenge, he helped the club reach the 2024/25 league final, where they finished runners-up to APR VC.

Tuyizere previously played for REG before making the move to Kepler, and his return adds valuable experience to the club as it prepares for the new campaign.

The new Rwanda Volleyball League season is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Read the original article on New Times.

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