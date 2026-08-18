Sudan: Fighting in Blue Nile State Forces Thousands to Flee Amid Flooding, Dnhr Condemns Attacks

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Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has forced thousands of residents to flee parts of southeastern Blue Nile State, according to civil society monitors and witnesses. The displacement from the eastern areas of Geissan locality follows intense clashes last week, after the Tasis (Founding) Coalition, an alliance aligned with the RSF, said its forces seized the strategic town of Geissan near the Ethiopian border on Tuesday.

Civilians Flee Under Extreme Conditions

Witnesses say civilians from Adasi and nearby villages have been crossing the river in small boats toward Kambal, on the eastern bank of Wad al-Mahi locality. These crossings are taking place amid heavy rains, strong winds, and rising floodwaters, conditions that compound the danger civilians already face while fleeing active fighting.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative has warned that ongoing military operations during extreme weather pose a direct threat to civilians, and has called for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors to allow aid workers to reach stranded populations.

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A Widening Front

Fighting in the region has escalated through August, with the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), reporting advances in both Geissan and the border town of Kurmuk. This marks a further expansion of the conflict into Blue Nile State, a region already grappling with displacement and a fragile humanitarian response.

DNHR Position

DNHR condemns the continued military operations forcing civilians to flee Geissan and surrounding areas, particularly as families are made to cross rising floodwaters to reach safety. Conducting offensives that displace civilians into hazardous flood conditions, without regard for their safety, reflects a disregard for the basic protections owed to civilians under international humanitarian law.

DNHR calls for an immediate ceasefire in Blue Nile State, the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors to reach stranded and displaced populations, and full compliance by all parties to the conflict with the principles of distinction and precaution to protect civilian lives.

About DNHR

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) documents human rights violations in Darfur and across Sudan, and advocates for accountability and civilian protection through engagement with UN and African human rights mechanisms.