Mozambique: Ramaphosa Pledges to Strengthen Regional Integration

Durban — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday took over chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), pledging to strengthen regional integration through policies of economic inclusion.

In his acceptance speech during the opening of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government-- held in the city of Durban, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, and attended by Mozambican Head of State Daniel Chapo - Ramaphosa argued that the region must strive for economic transformation through industrialization.

"We will seek greater integration of our economies, building ties of trade and investment that drive resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialization. We will take forward the progress that has been made towards the achievement of our Vision 2050 and the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan", he said.

Ramaphosa, who takes over the SADC presidency from his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa, assumes leadership of the body at a time when South Africa is marred by xenophobic acts committed by South African citizens against foreign nationals, including Mozambicans.

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However, Ramaphosa -- who had apologized for the xenophobic acts - pledged that his country "will work together with all Member States, we will promote peace, security and stability in our region, which are essential conditions for the well-being and development of our people."

"As the Government of South Africa, we are determined that through our Chairship and through our continued participation in SADC, we will be worthy of the struggles that were fought by the members of this Community for the achievement of our freedom", he said.

"We will take forward the progress that has been made towards the achievement of our Vision 2050 and the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan", he added.

SADC integration, Ramaphosa argued, is grounded in the "principles of courage, sacrifice, and solidarity. Our destinies are intertwined, and our progress will be achieved through unity, cooperation, and shared goals."

Beyond xenophobia, Ramaphosa assumes the SADC chairmanship at a time when the Democratic Republic of the Congo (in the east) and Mozambique (in some districts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado) are facing armed conflicts.