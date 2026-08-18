Mozambique: Violence Will Never Be Path to Resolving Migration-Related Conflicts - Chapo

Durban — Mozambican Daniel Chapo urged that violence will never be the path to resolving migration-related conflicts between peoples who share the same history.

According to Chapo, who was speaking to reporters, while reviewing the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), held on Monday in Durban, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, SADC member states strongly condemned the [xenophobic] violence perpetrated by some South African citizens against African foreigners, including Mozambicans.

"It was important for us to express our outrage and condemnation regarding the violence taking place. President Cyril Ramaphosa also acknowledged that violence cannot be the path to resolving migration-related conflicts between two sister nations. The South African president reiterated his apology and offered condolences to the families bereaved by the violence", Chapo said.

The President explained that "as the government of Mozambique, we called for a strengthening of SADC's role in promoting safe migration within our region. Above all, we called for respect for human life and condemned the violence between brotherly peoples."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When asked whether there were plans to seek compensation from the South African government for the violence suffered by Mozambicans, Chapo replied saying that "We have not yet discussed compensation, as it is a complex process. It is premature to speak of compensation while the process is still ongoing. However, we agreed to continue discussions as brotherly peoples so that this situation can be resolved as quickly as possible."

The President believes that the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among peoples is crucial for the peaceful resolution of migration-related conflicts. "It was through cohesion that we achieved our independence. Let us remember that it was also thanks to the struggle of Mozambicans that South Africa won its freedom from Apartheid", he emphasized.

Chap also said that the 16 SADC member-states must continue to discuss specific migration issues to urgently reach fruitful solutions, because "this trend of dividing brotherly peoples must not happen again."

Chapo reiterated his call for "Mozambicans not to retaliate against acts of violence. We must act conscientiously, even in difficult times."

The Summit, he noted, also provided an opportunity for the government to express its gratitude for the support provided by SADC during the floods that struck the country in the 2025-2026 rainy season.