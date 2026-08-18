Nigeria: Ebi Egbe - Breath of Fresh Air Needed to Revive Nigerian Football

As agitations continue for the sack of the Ibrahim Gusau-led board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), a stakeholder in Nigeria's sport, Ebi Egbe, has called for a breath of fresh air by avoiding individuals that have had hands in the current state of the country's football in whatever plans to reverse the situation.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Infrastructure Limited, insisted at the weekend that whatever the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) intends to do to do to stem the ugly tide, "please do not bring rejected individuals who played a significant role in creating our current predicament back into Nigerian football."

The FIFA certified grounds-man whose Monimichelle Ltd is perhaps, the best stadium turf construction company South of the Sahara, is of the opinion that "

Nigerians will vehemently oppose any attempt to recycle the same people and expect a different outcome.

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"Our football needs fresh ideas, fresh leadership, fresh professionals and a new direction," observed Egbe.

He emphasized that the current abysmal state of the country's football that has seen the Super Eagles miss two FIFA World Cups back-to-back while the Super Falcons got knocked out of the WAFCON 2026 in the quarterfinal stage and even failed to secure the ticket to the Women's World Cup to be hosted by Brazil next year.

"This is the time to reset the administration of football in the country. Enough of incompetent individuals from managing the biggest sport in the country that is giving all of us joy. Nobody cares your tribe or religion once Nigerian teams are doing well at the world stage. But the last two World Cup failures have been horrendous," Egbe mourned.

He wants genuine, credible Nigerians to be sourced to lead whatever platform that is created now to run the country's football.

"This is the time to open the doors to credible, competent and passionate stakeholders who can genuinely contribute to rebuilding Nigerian football," concludes the Monimichelle Boss.