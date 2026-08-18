Zimbabwe: Kariba Ferry Disaster Becomes Zimbabwe's Deadliest With 92 Confirmed

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo Walter Nyamukondiwa in Kariba

THE death toll from the Rida Mbuya Nehanda ferry disaster has risen to 92, making it the country's deadliest transport tragedy and surpassing the 1991 Nyanga bus disaster, which claimed 89 lives, mostly schoolchildren.

Yesterday, divers recovered eight more bodies as search and recovery operations continue.

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Bodies are now being recovered further away from the accident scene, including near Long Island and King's Camp, with some drifting towards the boundary with Zambia.

It also emerged yesterday that six bodies remain unidentified, with Government appealing to relatives to come forward to assist with the identification process.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, said the decomposed state of some of the bodies being recovered was making identification increasingly difficult.

"As the search and recovery effort continues, we have been able to identify all but six of the bodies recovered so far, with 67 people rescued," said Minister Chombo.

"It will be very difficult to identify the bodies that are being recovered. So far, people are relying on identifying clothes and other features, but we are running out of time and DNA may now be needed to assist in the identification process."

As of yesterday, about nine families were still waiting to identify and collect the bodies of their loved ones.

Taken together, the figures put the estimated number of passengers aboard the ferry at 168 -- a figure that could rise further as the count excludes lone travellers, particularly traders, who may not have informed relatives that they were on the ferry.

The vessel was carrying parents taking children to their rural homes for the holidays, traders restocking their wares at fishing camps along the Kariba-Chalala route, and buyers travelling to buy fish for resale in different parts of the country.

The ferry provides a cheaper mode of transport for communities along the route, with passengers paying as little as US$10, compared to about US$20 for a road trip to Siakobvu and a further US$20 to Mola.

Travellers from Harare pay US$13 to reach Kariba before boarding the ferry.

Of the 92 confirmed dead, at least 53 are from Mola in Nyaminyami Rural District, with about 47 coming from Wards 1 and 3 under Chief Mola.

Ward 3 Councillor Tight Bhusumani, who lost a child and a niece in the disaster, said some families had been waiting for six days for the recovery of their relatives and had run out of food.

"The situation has been dire for some families because they have run out of food as they gather waiting for bodies to be recovered and transported for burial," said Clr Bhusumani.

"We have full confidence that the Second Republic will timeously address the challenges we are facing. "We would like to thank our shadow Member of Parliament Cde Nigel Shamu, who has drawn from his own pocket to assist affected families."

Clr Bhusumani said the impact of the tragedy on children had been particularly severe, with some left without parents.

"We have distressing cases where a child lost both parents and other siblings, leaving them as the only surviving member of the family.

"There is the case of a 10-year-old who lost both parents and two siblings. They have no one to look after them hence neighbours and well-wishers are assisting," he said.

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The Kariba tragedy now ranks among the country's most devastating disasters.

By yesterday, it had surpassed the Nyanga bus disaster of 1991, in which 89 people, mainly schoolchildren, were killed when a bus plunged into the Nyanga Mountains.

It also joins the Hwange Colliery Mine disaster of 1972, commonly known as Kamandama mine disaster, when an underground explosion at Wankie Colliery killed 427 mineworkers.

The Kariba ferry disaster has also surpassed the 86 workers who died during the construction of Kariba Dam between 1956 and 1960.

With recovery operations still underway, the death toll from the ferry tragedy could rise further.

Authorities continue searching the lake and surrounding areas for missing passengers.