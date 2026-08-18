Zimbabwe's Opposition Problem - Do We Build Parties, or Do We Build Personalities?

opinion

Zimbabwe's political history raises an uncomfortable question that perhaps deserves more serious examination than the familiar debate about whether elections are free and fair.

Does Zimbabwe actually have an opposition system -- or does it periodically produce popular opposition personalities?

The distinction matters.

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For more than four decades, Zimbabwe has produced opposition parties, movements, coalitions, pressure groups, trade-union activism and charismatic leaders. Yet only once in the post-independence era has an opposition movement come close enough to power to fundamentally shake the political establishment.

That moment belonged to Morgan Tsvangirai and the Movement for Democratic Change.

The question is: why?

And perhaps more importantly, why has nobody since Tsvangirai managed to reproduce that combination of popular mobilisation, organisational strength and political pressure?

Opposition Did Not Begin With the MDC

Zimbabwe's culture of political opposition predates independence.

The nationalist struggle itself contained competing organisations, personalities and ideological tendencies. ZAPU and ZANU represented not simply resistance to colonial rule but competing centres of nationalist authority.

After independence in 1980, PF-ZAPU remained the principal opposition force until the Unity Accord of 1987 effectively absorbed it into ZANU-PF.

Thereafter came other challengers.

Edgar Tekere's Zimbabwe Unity Movement challenged Robert Mugabe in 1990. The Forum Party of Zimbabwe emerged under former Chief Justice Enoch Dumbutshena. Ndabaningi Sithole maintained ZANU-Ndonga. Margaret Dongo demonstrated that an individual could challenge the ruling party machinery and win a constituency.

Yet none became a durable alternative government.

The weakness was already visible by 1995. Of 120 constituency seats, 55 ZANU-PF candidates were returned unopposed. Seven parties and independents participated, but the opposition remained fragmented and organisationally weak. (IPU Parline⁠)

Then something fundamentally different happened.

Enter Morgan Tsvangirai

Tsvangirai was not a professor.

He was not primarily a constitutional theorist.

He did not speak like a political science textbook.

He emerged from organised labour.

That distinction is enormously important.

The MDC was born in 1999 from an ecosystem involving organised labour, civic organisations, constitutional activism, churches, students, professionals and ordinary citizens frustrated by deteriorating economic conditions.

Tsvangirai therefore entered national politics already speaking the language of mobilisation rather than merely the language of policy.

He could speak to the factory worker in Highfield, the vendor in Mbare, the unemployed graduate in Bulawayo and the struggling family in the rural areas without requiring them to first understand political theory.

That was his political genius.

Tsvangirai understood something academics sometimes forget:

Politics is not merely about having the best argument. Politics is about persuading sufficient numbers of people to act upon an argument.

By the 2000 parliamentary election, the MDC had achieved something extraordinary. ZANU-PF won 62 of the 120 directly elected seats; the newly formed MDC won 57. (IPU Parline⁠)

Eight years later, the challenge became existential.

In March 2008, ZANU-PF lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since independence, while Tsvangirai officially received more presidential votes than Robert Mugabe but was declared short of the threshold required to avoid a runoff. The subsequent period was characterised by severe political violence, and Tsvangirai withdrew from the runoff. A power-sharing agreement followed, eventually producing the Government of National Unity in 2009. (Human Rights Watch⁠)

Whatever one's opinion of Tsvangirai, that record cannot simply be wished away.

He brought the opposition to the gates of power.

Tsvangirai Understood the Politics of Pressure

There was another dimension to Tsvangirai that today's opposition perhaps struggles with.

He understood political pressure.

His rhetoric could be confrontational. His movement spoke of mass action, strikes, demonstrations and the possibility of making the country politically unmanageable.

The controversial rhetoric around jambanja communicated something deeper than the literal word.

It told supporters:

We are not merely waiting for the next election. We are applying pressure.

That matters because political power rarely changes hands simply because an opposition party has written an excellent manifesto.

Power responds to organised pressure.

That pressure can be electoral, constitutional, parliamentary, diplomatic, economic or civic. It does not have to mean violence, and in a democratic society it should not. But an opposition movement seeking government must possess credible political leverage.

Tsvangirai's MDC had trade unions, civil society networks, MPs, councillors, international attention, street mobilisation and a recognisable political brand.

It had machinery.

The Professors and the People

This brings us to another uncomfortable Zimbabwean political phenomenon.

We have often confused intellectual sophistication with political effectiveness.

Professor Welshman Ncube is unquestionably an accomplished academic and constitutional lawyer. Arthur Mutambara brought formidable intellectual credentials. Lovemore Madhuku built an important reputation around constitutional activism.

But electoral politics is not an academic seminar.

The person with the most sophisticated analysis of the state is not automatically the person capable of mobilising millions of citizens.

Tsvangirai understood the politics of simplicity.

That does not mean he was unintelligent.

Quite the opposite.

The ability to translate complicated national problems into language ordinary people immediately understand is itself a sophisticated political skill.

Great political communication compresses complexity.

Then Came Nelson Chamisa

Nelson Chamisa presents perhaps the most fascinating case in contemporary Zimbabwean opposition politics.

Few opposition politicians since Tsvangirai have possessed his personal magnetism.

Chamisa can attract crowds. He can inspire young people. He has demonstrated remarkable political resilience. His name became a political brand capable of travelling faster than the organisations around him.

But therein lies the problem.

At certain moments, Chamisa appeared larger than the party itself.

And when the individual becomes larger than the institution, the organisation becomes vulnerable.

This is where the Tshabangu episode becomes politically instructive.

Whatever one's interpretation of the legal and political controversies surrounding Sengezo Tshabangu and the Citizens Coalition for Change, the episode revealed something extraordinary about Zimbabwean opposition politics.

You can obtain control over parts of a political organisation without necessarily inheriting its political constituency.

It is rather like taking possession of a Rolls-Royce with a perfectly functioning engine but discovering that possession of the keys does not make you capable of driving it.

You may occupy the driver's seat.

You may hold the steering wheel.

You may even possess the registration papers.

But unless you understand the machine, the vehicle goes nowhere.

Eventually, even a good engine deteriorates from inactivity.

That appears to be one lesson of the CCC crisis: legal control of political structures and political legitimacy among voters are not necessarily the same thing.

But Chamisa Has His Own Problem

Criticising the circumstances surrounding opposition fragmentation should not prevent scrutiny of Chamisa's own political strategy.

His repeated theological framing -- most famously "God is in it" -- has powerful resonance in a deeply religious society.

But theology can become politically ambiguous.

Faith can inspire political action. Martin Luther King Jr. demonstrated that magnificently. African liberation movements themselves frequently drew upon religious language.

The problem arises when faith appears to substitute for strategy.

When a politician repeatedly tells frustrated supporters that God is in control, some will hear hope.

Others may hear surrender.

Because democratic political power does not ordinarily descend from heaven.

It is organised.

It is contested.

It is negotiated.

It is mobilised.

It is won.

Tsvangirai's language essentially said: we will create political pressure until something moves.

Chamisa's theological language can sometimes sound like: something will eventually move because God is in it.

Those are profoundly different political psychologies.

A successful opposition movement probably requires faith in victory -- but it also requires structures capable of producing it.

The Personality Trap

And here lies Zimbabwe's deeper problem.

Perhaps we have spent too much time searching for the man who will defeat ZANU-PF.

First it was Tsvangirai.

Then, for many, Chamisa.

Before them came Tekere and others.

Political conversations consequently become personality contests:

Is Chamisa brave enough?

Was Tsvangirai better?

Who should lead the opposition?

But perhaps the more important question is:

What happens if the leader disappears tomorrow?

A political party that collapses when its leader leaves was never sufficiently institutionalised.

This is one of the great strengths of ZANU-PF that its opponents sometimes underestimate.

Whatever criticisms may be levelled against it, ZANU-PF is not simply a presidential candidate appearing every five years.

It possesses historical mythology, provincial structures, district structures, youth and women's organisations, patronage networks, experienced political organisers and a deeply embedded institutional memory.

An opposition personality therefore confronts an opposition party's greatest nightmare: a system.

You cannot sustainably defeat a system with a personality.

You need another system.

The Independent Candidate Tells Us Something

The historical weakness of independent parliamentary candidates reinforces the argument.

Zimbabwe has had independents contest elections for decades. In 1995 alone, 30 independents stood. In 2008, there were 119 independent parliamentary candidates. Yet successful independents have remained exceptional rather than transformative. (IPU Parline⁠)

Margaret Dongo, Jonathan Moyo and later Temba Mliswa are among the relatively rare high-profile examples of politicians who demonstrated that an independent could win a constituency; Moyo even won Tsholotsho as an independent in consecutive elections.

But where is the great independent parliamentary tradition capable of transforming national politics?

It scarcely exists.

And that tells us something.

Zimbabwean elections remain overwhelmingly organisational.

A popular individual may command attention.

A party commands polling agents, organisers, candidates, databases, lawyers, money, transport, rallies, messaging, constituency structures and election-day machinery.

Popularity and organisation are not the same currency.

Perhaps We Are Asking the Wrong Question

Zimbabweans frequently ask:

Who can defeat ZANU-PF?

Perhaps that is the wrong question.

We should be asking:

What kind of organisation could defeat ZANU-PF?

That immediately changes the conversation.

Instead of searching for another political messiah, we begin discussing institutions.

How are leaders elected?

How are successors prepared?

How are candidates selected?

Where does funding come from?

Who controls membership records?

Who owns the party brand?

How are disputes resolved?

What happens when the president resigns?

Can the organisation survive the imprisonment, death, resignation or defection of its leader?

Can it mobilise between elections rather than appearing six months before polling day?

Can it recruit people who disagree with the leader?

Most importantly:

Can it survive its founder?

Those are the questions of a political organisation preparing to govern.

Opposition Must Become a Government in Waiting

There is also a psychological problem.

Zimbabwean opposition politics often behaves like permanent resistance.

But opposition and resistance are not identical concepts.

A liberation movement resists.

A pressure group campaigns.

A protest movement mobilises.

A political party seeking state power must eventually demonstrate that it can govern.

That means developing credible alternative policies, shadow institutions, experienced administrators, local-government competence, economic programmes, diplomatic relationships and leadership succession.

Citizens must be able to imagine not merely the removal of the incumbent but the morning after.

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Who becomes Finance Minister?

Who runs Agriculture?

What happens to the civil service?

What happens to the security establishment?

What is the industrial policy?

What happens in the first hundred days?

A serious opposition must make itself psychologically imaginable as a government.

So What Does Zimbabwe Lack?

Perhaps the answer is uncomfortable because it is not one thing.

Zimbabwe certainly has an uneven political terrain. The history of intimidation, political violence and institutional imbalance cannot responsibly be excluded from any explanation of opposition performance. The violence surrounding the 2008 runoff alone demonstrates why Zimbabwe's political history cannot be analysed as though all competitors have always operated under identical conditions. (Human Rights Watch⁠)

But external obstacles cannot explain everything.

Opposition movements must also examine their own weaknesses: fragmentation, personality cults, succession disputes, ideological ambiguity, organisational fragility and the repeated inability to build institutions stronger than their founders.

And perhaps therein lies the great lesson of Morgan Tsvangirai.

His greatest achievement was not that he was perfect.

He wasn't.

His greatest achievement was that, at a particular historical moment, he connected personality, organisation, popular language, social movements and political pressure.

The MDC became more than Morgan Tsvangirai.

But Morgan Tsvangirai also became the human face through which millions understood the MDC.

That balance is extraordinarily difficult to reproduce.

Zimbabwe Does Not Need Another Messiah

The future of opposition politics may therefore depend on abandoning the search for one extraordinary individual who will somehow rescue the nation.

Nelson Chamisa may remain important.

Another charismatic politician may emerge tomorrow.

But charisma without machinery produces crowds rather than governments.

Academic brilliance without mass communication produces seminars rather than movements.

Religious hope without political strategy produces patience rather than power.

And possession of a party without a genuine constituency produces the political equivalent of sitting behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce one cannot drive.

Zimbabwe's opposition challenge is therefore larger than Chamisa, Tshabangu, Ncube, Mutambara, Madhuku or even the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

It is institutional.

The real question is no longer simply:

Where is the next Tsvangirai?

It is: Where is the political organisation capable of surviving its Tsvangirai?

Because the day Zimbabwe produces an opposition institution that is bigger than its leader, capable of replacing that leader, capable of organising continuously, capable of speaking to ordinary people, and capable of presenting itself convincingly as a government-in-waiting -- Zimbabwean opposition politics will have entered an entirely different era.

Until then, we may continue producing enormously popular opposition leaders.

But popularity is not power.

Power belongs to those who can turn a movement into an institution, an institution into an electoral machine, and an electoral machine into a government.