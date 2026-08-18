Zimbabwe: Caps United Coach Targets to Make a Mark in Cup Competitions

CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi says his side will give its best to challenge for silverware whenever opportunities arise in cup competitions.

Chiragwi was speaking after a 3-2 win over Simba Bhora in the Chibuku Super Cup Round of 16.

The result came at the back of a 6-0 win over Scottland Academy in the ZIFA Munhumutapa Cup which saw Makepekepe progressing to the round of 16.

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Nicknamed Cup Kings , CAPS United still have a chance of landing both knockout competition trophies , provided they maintain their good form.

The Green Machine are one of Zimbabwe's most decorated clubs, and Chiragwi believes the team should embrace every opportunity to add to that rich history.

"Obviously, the club has a history of winning trophies, so when there is an opportunity, we want to try and win," said Chiragwi.

"We also want to add our names to the club's history, but we have to fight and give our best," he addde.

CAPS United started their campaign on a high, however, wheels came off along the way and they blew their title winning chances.

ZIFA Munhumutapa and Chibuku Super Cup remain CAPS United's hope of landing a silverware this year after their heavy investment on the market.

CAPS United's last major silverware was in 2016 when they won the league championship.