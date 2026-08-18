Zimbabwe: Dynamos and Highlanders Progress to Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Finals

HARARE football giants Dynamos FC on Sunday booked a place in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals after beating struggling Tel One FC 4-1 at Rufaro Stadium.

The victory saw Dynamos progressing to the quarter finals of the tournament which they have won for the past three years.

Dembare have now gone for 14 consecutive Chibuku Super Cup games without tasting a defeat, the best run by any club in the tournament's history.

Sunday's win was a confidence booster for Dynamos who were eliminated from the ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup by Hwange last week after conceding a 1-0 defeat.

Elsewhere at Barbourfields, Highlanders booked its place in the quarter finals of the tournament following a 3-1 win during penalty shootouts against Chicken Inn FC.

The two sides had played a 0-0 draw during regulation time, only for Bosso to win via penalty shootouts.

Highlanders join Dynamos, CAPS United, Scottland, MWOS, ZPC Kariba and Hardrock in the quarter finals which are scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter finals is scheduled for next week in the capital and all eyes will be on the three giants Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United.