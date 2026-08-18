Zimbabwe: ZEC Sets October 3 By-Election for Victoria Falls Ward 3 After Deputy Mayor Defects to Zanu-PF

Victoria Falls will go back to the polls on October 3, 2026, after Ward 3 councillor and deputy mayor Lungile Nyoni vacated his seat following a switch from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed the by-election in a recent public notice, setting September 2 as the date for the nomination court.

Nyoni lost his seat "by operation of law" after resigning from CCC and joining the ruling party. The vacancy was formalised by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe in a letter dated July 31, 2026, to the Victoria Falls City Council Town Clerk.

"I hereby advise that I am in receipt of a notice of vacancy in the office of Councillor for Ward Three, Victoria Falls City Council, previously held by Mr Lungile Nyoni," Garwe wrote.

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"Mr Nyoni, who was elected under the banner of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has since resigned from the party and affiliated with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF)."

Garwe said the seat fell vacant in terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution, read with Section 129(1)(k), and instructed council to notify ZEC immediately.

Nyoni quit CCC in June, saying he wanted to "contribute meaningfully towards the developmental agenda of our nation."

"It follows a period of careful reflection on my responsibilities as deputy mayor of Victoria Falls City Council, my aspirations for the people I serve, and desire to contribute meaningfully towards the developmental agenda of our nation," he said at the time.

He also expressed regret over his past political affiliation.

"I acknowledge that my political journey led me away from the Party that has remained the custodian of Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty, and development. Looking back, I regret the choices that distanced me from a movement that has consistently demonstrated resilience and commitment to the welfare of the people," Nyoni said.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chair Richard Moyo welcomed the defection, calling it a boost for Victoria Falls.

ZEC Chief Elections Officer Simbarashe Tongayi said the nomination court will convene on September 2 at the Town Clerk's offices on Livingstone Way to receive candidate papers.

"The Commission has received written notifications that the seat of councillor for Ward 3 of Victoria Falls Municipality has become vacant following a recall of the incumbent councillor," Tongayi said.

"Saturday, the 3rd day of October 2026 has been fixed as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4)(b) of the Electoral Act," the notice added.

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Nyoni is the fourth Victoria Falls councillor to exit under recall provisions. CCC councillors Mthunzi Mpofu of Ward 9, Nkanyiso Sibindi of Ward 10 and Daniel Moyo of Ward 11 were recalled earlier, triggering by-elections on August 1.

Zanu-PF won all three of those seats, giving it full control of the contested wards in the resort city.