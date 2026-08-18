Rwanda: Rayon Form Continues As Al Hilal Hammer Kiyovu

Rayon Sports marked their 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup triumph in style, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Kenya's Mathare United at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues delivered an entertaining performance in front of their home supporters, capping a memorable period for the club following their regional success.

Rayon Sports opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Boris Ghenou, who fired home from a tight angle on the right following a well-worked attacking move.

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The goal rewarded the hosts for their dominance throughout much of the first half and gave them a deserved advantage heading into the break.

Mathare United attempted to respond after the restart, but Rayon Sports continued to control the game.

Head coach Francis Haringingo introduced several fresh players in the second half, and the changes quickly paid dividends.

Substitute Elie Tatou Iradukunda doubled Rayon Sports' lead in the 83rd minute with a spectacular goal directly from a corner kick.

The winger's curling delivery sailed past everyone, including the goalkeeper, before finding the back of the net and sending the home crowd into celebration.

Just four minutes later, Daniel Muhoza completed the scoring with an impressive individual effort.

The substitute drove into the penalty area, beat two defenders with skill and composure, and unleashed a powerful strike from inside the box in the 87th minute to make it 3-0.

The victory provided a fitting conclusion to Rayon Sports' CECAFA Kagame Cup celebrations, with the Rwandan champions showcasing their attacking quality and squad depth ahead of the new season.

Al Hilal put five past Kiyovu

Elsewhere, Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman recorded a dominant 5-0 victory over SC Kiyovu in a pre-season friendly.

Al Hilal controlled the match from start to finish, demonstrating their attacking strength and experience as they continued preparations for the new campaign.

The Sudanese side created numerous chances and converted five of them to secure a comfortable victory.

For Kiyovu, the match provided a valuable test against one of the region's strongest clubs, despite the heavy defeat.

The friendly gave Al Hilal an opportunity to assess their squad and fitness levels, while Kiyovu will look to learn from the experience as they continue preparing for their upcoming competitive fixtures.