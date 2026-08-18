Kenya: Ndindi Nyoro Takes People's Party to Rift Valley As He Opens New Front Against Ruto

Nairobi — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is set to take his newly adopted People's Party of Kenya into the Rift Valley, where he plans to explain his fallout with President William Ruto to political leaders and voters who were once central to his political mobilisation efforts.

Nyoro's planned tour of Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kericho will mark his first major attempt to sell his new political message outside his Mount Kenya base after formally breaking ranks with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joining the opposition.

The announcement came when Nyoro unveiled the People's Party of Kenya at a rare, audience-filled media briefing, ending months of speculation over his political future and placing him among leaders positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"You know the work I did when we were helping even the President who is currently in office," Nyoro said.

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"I will come and explain to you why, after we did all that work, we have reached this point. Why are we now moving away from one leader to another."

The Rift Valley tour could be particularly significant for Nyoro, who was previously one of the prominent voices defending and mobilising support for Ruto during the 2022 election campaign and the early years of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

His decision to return to the region now, this time as an opposition politician, is likely to test whether he can retain political goodwill among leaders and voters who supported the Ruto-Nyoro political alliance.

Year-long consultations

Nyoro said his decision to leave the ruling camp was preceded by extensive consultations with senior opposition figures, suggesting that his latest political realignment had been in the works for months.

He named former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, former Cabinet minister Peter Munya and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i among leaders he had consulted.

"I have taken time to consult almost all the opposition leaders. I have sat down with Peter Munya, Martha Karua, and James Orengo. You know Sifuna is my brother. I have sat down with Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka," Nyoro said.

"I want to confirm to you, I have had almost a year-long consultation with most of them including almost for a whole year, Dr Fred Matiang'i."

The consultations place Nyoro at the centre of efforts to assemble a broad opposition coalition capable of challenging Ruto's re-election bid.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who attended the briefing, backed Nyoro's entry into the opposition and expressed confidence that the Kiharu lawmaker would work with the Linda Mwananchi movement and other opposition forces.

Nyoro said he and his supporters had already distanced themselves from UDA before formally joining the People's Party of Kenya.

"For the avoidance of doubt, you all know we left government a long time ago and disassociated ourselves with UDA," he said.

He described the latest move as a formal entry into the opposition.

"My people and I have joined the People's Party of Kenya. I am glad that they have given me an opportunity, and I have accepted. Together as the People's Party of Kenya, we have joined the Opposition," he said.

Nyoro stopped short of declaring a presidential bid but made clear that he intends to build the party into a national political vehicle.

He urged Kenyans to consider the People's Party as political alliances are negotiated ahead of the 2027 elections.

"As you look to leaders who will take this Country forward from next year, I also ask humbly the people of Kenya, to consider the People's Party. They also have leaders who can unite with opposition to rescue this country during elections in August of next year," he said.

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He also said opposition presidential aspirants would be welcome during the party's nationwide tours, leaving room for broader negotiations over a possible coalition.

Beyond the presidential contest, Nyoro said the party would seek to establish a strong grassroots structure by identifying, mentoring and training candidates for elective positions.

He said the party would support candidates seeking positions ranging from MCA to Parliament, arguing that political change at the national level must be accompanied by credible leadership at the grassroots.

"I will be at the forefront of offering them advice, mentorship and training so that as we recalibrate our country at the national level, we also have credible leaders in our wards, constituencies and counties," he said.