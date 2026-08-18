Kenya: Autopsy Confirms Githurai Bouncer Eric Muiruri Was Shot Twice

Nairobi — An autopsy has established that Githurai club bouncer Eric Muiruri died from two gunshot wounds, with the trajectory of one bullet raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The postmortem, conducted at Nairobi Funeral Home on Monday, found that one bullet entered Muiruri's body and exited through his back, while a second bullet passed through his chest and abdomen, damaging several internal organs.

Pathologist Bernard Midia said the examination also revealed other visible injuries sustained around the time of death.

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"We also note that there were several visible signs of injuries around period and time of death," Midia said.

The findings have intensified calls for an investigation into the circumstances in which Muiruri was shot in Githurai on August 9.

According to police, the shooting occurred during a pursuit after a group of four young men allegedly robbed a passenger in a moving vehicle along a highway in the area.

The incident was reported at Githurai 44 Police Post at about 10:20pm on August 9, police said.

Police had alleged that Muiruri was among a group suspected of snatching a mobile phone from a passenger.

However, Muiruri's family has disputed the account, with his mother maintaining that her son was shot while on his knees and pleading for his life.

The autopsy findings have now provided a key detail that supporters of the family say could corroborate that account.

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid said the trajectory of the bullet indicated that the shooter was positioned higher than Muiruri at the time he was shot.

"From the autopsy we have confirmed that the entry was at a higher level than the exit of the bullet and this only means that the shooter was at a vantage elevated point compared to where the victim was," Khalid said.

Khalid argued that the findings were consistent with the family's claim that Muiruri was kneeling when he was shot.

"So if the victim was standing then it would probably mean the shooter was on a tree or something which doesn't make sense, but this postmortem basically confirms the mother's claim that Eric was actually kneeling when he was shot," he said.

Muiruri's mother has demanded that the officers responsible for her son's death be held accountable.

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"I want the officers responsible to face justice so that other parents do not suffer the way I am," she said.

The family is now seeking an independent and thorough investigation into the shooting, amid questions over whether the circumstances described by police are consistent with the forensic findings.

Vocal Africa has joined the calls for justice, urging Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that the findings are acted upon and that those responsible are held to account.

The case has renewed scrutiny of the use of firearms by police and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of civilians during security operations, particularly where official accounts are disputed by families.