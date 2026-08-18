Sudan: TSC President Inspects Merowe Dam

17 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected Merowe Dam, Northern State, and was briefed on the progress of work at the dam, its technical and operational conditions, and the efforts being made to maintain the stability of electricity supplies.

The TSC President received a briefing on the ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation works at the dam and the power generation station. He directed that efforts to address technical faults be expedited and that vital facilities be secured to help ensure the stability of the electricity supply and the delivery of essential services to citizens.

The visit comes amid the importance of Merowe Dam as a major source of electricity generation, alongside ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the electricity sector and damaged vital facilities.

Read the original article on SNA.

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