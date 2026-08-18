Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Delegation of African Union Ambassadors

Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris met at the Council of Ministers headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday with a delegation of African Union ambassadors and members of the African Peace and Security Council, headed by Algeria's Ambassador and Chairperson of the African Peace and Security Council for August, Ambassador Mohamed Khalid, in the presence of ministers and members of the Hope Government, as well as representatives of political and civil forces.

The Prime Minister briefed the African delegation on the latest developments in the country amid the aggression being waged against Sudan by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its supporters, addressing the scale of the destruction and devastation caused by the rebel militia.

He affirmed that the delegation's visit represents a strong message confirming the continued engagement of the African Union with Sudan, stressing that such engagement must be based on mutual respect among the Union's member states. He noted that Sudan is one of the important founding members of the African Union.

Kamil Idris reviewed Sudan's historic efforts in building the African Union and supporting continental unity and solidarity, noting that Sudan hosted a number of African national liberation movements, foremost among them Nelson Mandela, from the early stages of African solidarity awareness.

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He pointed out that during their visit, the delegation would witness the scale of the violations, crimes, and destruction committed by the militia against Sudan, including the destruction of infrastructure, service facilities, and state institutions.

The Prime Minister reviewed the Sudanese government's peace initiative, which he presented before the United Nations Security Council in December 2025. The initiative calls for the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces militia from the areas it has occupied and its entry into disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration procedures, leading to an end to the war. He noted that the initiative had received responses from regional and international organizations as well as global religious bodies.

He questioned the role played by the African Union in the Sudanese crisis, affirming Sudan's expectation of the Union's support for Sudan and its backing of efforts to classify the militia as a terrorist organization in light of its criminal conduct.

Kamil Idris highlighted the red lines that cannot be crossed, namely, rejecting any equivalence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rebel militia, and rejecting external interference in the country's affairs. He stressed that Sudanese people alone have the right to determine how their country's affairs are managed.

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The Prime Minister affirmed that the Armed Forces are currently advancing in the Greater Kordofan Region and will move into the Greater Darfur Region until the entire country is liberated. He noted that what is happening in Sudan requires the solidarity of the African Union, because the crisis could spread to other African countries and affect them as well.

He announced that the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, owned by all the people of Sudan, will begin soon. He noted that this dialogue will lead to comprehensive national recovery, full national reconciliation, and an integrated constitutional reconstruction process, stressing that the dialogue will culminate in free and fair elections through which the people will choose new leadership to lead the nation.