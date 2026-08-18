Sudan: Central Bank of Sudan Extends Deadline for Bank Clients to Update Their Data Until Year-End

The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) announced an extension of the deadline for bank clients to update their data until the end of 2026, giving them additional time to complete the required procedures.

The CBOS urged clients to update their data as part of routine supervisory and regulatory measures, in line with international standards and requirements related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

The Bank noted that submitting the required approved documents within the specified period will protect clients' rights and ensure smooth access to banking services.

As part of the state's digital transformation efforts, the SudaPass digital identity is being introduced to facilitate the data update process.

The CBOS said the extension takes into account the circumstances of some clients and provides everyone with an opportunity to complete the required procedures by the end of 2026.

The Bank called on all clients to complete the update within the extended deadline, stressing the importance of compliance in safeguarding their rights and ensuring uninterrupted access to banking services.